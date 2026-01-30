Donald Trump Hints His Type Is Nothing Like Melania By Bizarrely Flirting With His Staffer's Wife
Another day, another comment from Donald Trump about a woman's appearance. This time, it was about Kathryn Burgum, the wife of former presidential hopeful and now Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. Apparently, it was Kathryn's looks that helped get Doug the job, and Donald wanted Kathryn — and the world — to know. "I saw them riding horses in a video," Donald said. "And I said, 'Who is that?' I was talking about her, not him. I said, 'I'm gonna hire him,' because anybody that has somebody like you to be with, it's an amazing tribute."
BREAKING: Trump just claimed that he hired Doug Burgum because he was attracted to his wife. What an awkward moment.
"I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, 'Who is that?' I was talking about her, not him. I said, 'I'm gonna hire her,' because anybody that has... pic.twitter.com/BE7BqEql0T
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 29, 2026
We don't know exactly what it is about Kathryn that caught Donald's attention, but we can see a notable difference between Kathryn and Melania Trump. Kathryn is blonde, while Melania's natural hair color is brunette. Also blonde: press secretary Karoline Leavitt, another person Donald has awkwardly complimented, and both of Donald's ex-wives. It would seem that he has a type. Perhaps that's why Melania has been seen adding in more and more blonde highlights to her hair?
Donald Trump's comment about a woman's appearance is leaving people grossed out
From the way that Donald Trump told the story about being interested in Doug Burgum because of Kathryn Burgum based on looks alone, he seems to think that he's paying her (and possibly him) a compliment. But it's left much of the rest of the world cringing. On X, someone posted, "[he's] so proud of himself yet completely unaware that a normal person would only feel shame." Another critic noted that when it comes to Trump, he's "always creepy. Never subtle."
And one person on Bluesky said: "This is the same old playbook reducing women to props and 'tributes' instead of respecting their agency. Leadership means dignity and equality, not creepy praise dressed up as flattery."
There's been no word from Melania Trump about Donald's public comments about someone else's wife. From her social media accounts, she seems to be staying focused on promoting her eponymous documentary, which premiered last night at the Kennedy Center, where many Trump favorites paraded in terrible outfits on the red carpet.