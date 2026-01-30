Donald Trump Hints His Type Is Nothing Like Melania By Bizarrely Flirting With His Staffer's Wife

From the way that Donald Trump told the story about being interested in Doug Burgum because of Kathryn Burgum based on looks alone, he seems to think that he's paying her (and possibly him) a compliment. But it's left much of the rest of the world cringing. On X, someone posted, "[he's] so proud of himself yet completely unaware that a normal person would only feel shame." Another critic noted that when it comes to Trump, he's "always creepy. Never subtle."

And one person on Bluesky said: "This is the same old playbook reducing women to props and 'tributes' instead of respecting their agency. Leadership means dignity and equality, not creepy praise dressed up as flattery."

There's been no word from Melania Trump about Donald's public comments about someone else's wife. From her social media accounts, she seems to be staying focused on promoting her eponymous documentary, which premiered last night at the Kennedy Center, where many Trump favorites paraded in terrible outfits on the red carpet.