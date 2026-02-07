Kristi Noem's Leggiest Looks Of 2025 Were All Ruined By The Same Glaring Thing
When it comes to fashion, Kristi Noem often chooses outfits that signal she's desperate for attention. Sometimes that bid to get noticed comes in the form of cosplay-coded choices. On other occasions, Noem has taken a more subdued look and tried to make it more eye-catching by showing off her muscular physique. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security is known for her ripped arms and it looks like she doesn't skip leg day at the gym, either.
At first glance, this skin-baring strategy could be a winner. For instance, when Noem appeared at Mar-a-Lago's Big Blue Bash in November 2025, she strutted onstage wearing a glittering blue gown. The dress's side slit reached to mid-thigh, displaying Noem's toned calves.
Then again, this strategy is far from failproof. Time after time, Noem's killer legs couldn't save her tasteless outfits. Yet, after years of making this mistake, Noem keeps trying anyway. In 2025, when Noem was in the spotlight even more with her new job in Donald Trump's cabinet, she added to her list of fashion missteps while showing off her gams in everything from dresses to suits and too-short pants.
Noem's gym hair clashed with her 'fit
Even though Kristi Noem was on a work trip to Honduras in June 2025, she didn't let that stop her from wearing a sloppy bedhead updo. However, this messy hairstyle looks bad even with gym sweats, and it looks completely incongruous here. In addition, Noem's white blazer clashes with her navy dress. The topper looks like more of an afterthought that Noem hastily grabbed to ward off a chill. Although her nude heels may be accentuating her legs, even they can't save this disastrous outfit.
Noem's black dress was frumpy with a strange slit
It looks like Kristi Noem's extensive traveling took a toll on her dress, leaving it a wrinkled mess during a May 2025 trip to Israel. As usual, Noem included her leg-lengthening pumps in her luggage, and once again, they couldn't overcome her outfit's failings. Even if the wrinkles had been ironed, Noem's dress is just not appealing. The shirt dress' straight cut has sack vibes. The side slit may showcase her gams, but it also looks odd, since there's also a slit in the front where the buttons end.
Noem went to weird lengths with her pants
At first glance, Kristi Noem's pantsuit seems like a fashion win. The Homeland Security secretary was on a July 2025 visit to Ecuador, and the deeply saturated green complemented her skin tone and hair. While the double-breasted jacket was tailored to flatter her waist, her pants came up short in more ways than one. Their cropped length looked more like a poor fit than an intentional choice. Although nude pumps are typically a win, here they make the pants look even shorter, magnifying Noem's hem mistake.
Noem's skinny pants were even shorter
In March 2025, Kristi Noem donned skinny trousers as she prepared to head home after a trip to Mexico. Although this cut does highlight her long, lean legs, the weird cropped length breaks up the line. With a few more inches of material, Noem could have nailed the "legs for days" look.
In addition, the DHS secretary should have lessened the bling in her 'fit. The double-breasted jacket's shiny buttons are one of Noem's outdated looks that she wears on repeat. Her giant dangly earrings are also distracting (and likely to get tangled in Noem's pricey hair extensions).
Noem's jacket had an awkward hem
Pants weren't the only place where Kristi Noem's hemlines were confounding. When paired with this skirt, Noem's black coat is several inches above the skirt's hem, creating a choppy look. Instead, Noem would have been better off choosing a jacket closer to hip length, or one that was the same length or longer than her skirt hem. On the up side, Noem's black pumps are a step up. During this same September 2025 trip to Belgium, Noem also wore a pair of black loafers that added to the frumpiness of her outfit.
Noem's gigantic 3D flowers stole the spotlight
In June 2025, Kristi Noem appeared at multiple events wearing an awful blue dress that channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle's style. Although the gown ended several inches above the ankle, Noem's gams (and those ubiquitous nude pumps) didn't enhance the look. Instead, all the attention was commandeered by the 'fit's gaudy floral embellishments. In addition to the clunky cluster of flowers at the bottom of the skirt, this gown had blooms just below Noem's left shoulder. Here, however, they are obscured by the Secretary of Homeland Security's mass of hair extensions.