Kristi Noem's Leggiest Looks Of 2025 Were All Ruined By The Same Glaring Thing

When it comes to fashion, Kristi Noem often chooses outfits that signal she's desperate for attention. Sometimes that bid to get noticed comes in the form of cosplay-coded choices. On other occasions, Noem has taken a more subdued look and tried to make it more eye-catching by showing off her muscular physique. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security is known for her ripped arms and it looks like she doesn't skip leg day at the gym, either.

At first glance, this skin-baring strategy could be a winner. For instance, when Noem appeared at Mar-a-Lago's Big Blue Bash in November 2025, she strutted onstage wearing a glittering blue gown. The dress's side slit reached to mid-thigh, displaying Noem's toned calves.

Then again, this strategy is far from failproof. Time after time, Noem's killer legs couldn't save her tasteless outfits. Yet, after years of making this mistake, Noem keeps trying anyway. In 2025, when Noem was in the spotlight even more with her new job in Donald Trump's cabinet, she added to her list of fashion missteps while showing off her gams in everything from dresses to suits and too-short pants.