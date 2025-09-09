The Most Outdated Looks Kristi Noem Has Dared To Wear

Going from a South Dakota politician to Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has had quite the intense transformation. While there's been plenty of scrutiny around her, between Noem's many controversies and her possible plastic surgery, it seems she's been doing her best to remain in the spotlight. Of course, being so fully on display for the second administration of President Donald Trump does come with its fair share of attention.

Noem has been criticized for her drastic MAGA makeover, which has included some facial tune-ups, but also apparently came with a styling update. Though Noem is boasting a fresher face these days, her fashion still seems to be lagging a bit behind. Often, Noem's desire to cling to the past with the clothes she wears leaves her looking just a bit dated. Almost as if she can't find which era she belongs in, Noem constantly seems to be reaching for fashion statements that should have been left in the past. From trying to bring back flared jeans to clinging to the skinny pants trend, there's been plenty of times Noem has dared to wear something wildly out of date.