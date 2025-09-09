The Most Outdated Looks Kristi Noem Has Dared To Wear
Going from a South Dakota politician to Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has had quite the intense transformation. While there's been plenty of scrutiny around her, between Noem's many controversies and her possible plastic surgery, it seems she's been doing her best to remain in the spotlight. Of course, being so fully on display for the second administration of President Donald Trump does come with its fair share of attention.
Noem has been criticized for her drastic MAGA makeover, which has included some facial tune-ups, but also apparently came with a styling update. Though Noem is boasting a fresher face these days, her fashion still seems to be lagging a bit behind. Often, Noem's desire to cling to the past with the clothes she wears leaves her looking just a bit dated. Almost as if she can't find which era she belongs in, Noem constantly seems to be reaching for fashion statements that should have been left in the past. From trying to bring back flared jeans to clinging to the skinny pants trend, there's been plenty of times Noem has dared to wear something wildly out of date.
Kristi Noem tried to bring back sailor pants
Seen here in an Instagram post from October 2024, Kristi Noem's pants and double breasted blazer apparently thought it was 1924. The navy coat especially felt like a haunted costume, with the brass buttons feeling incredibly dated and reminiscent of the time Noem was competing with other MAGA women for most outdated style. Her choice in large, flared out bell bottoms does make the look feel incredibly costumey, as if she was signing up for the Navy in a bygone era.
Kristi Noem should ban the bell bottoms
In an October 2024 post to Instagram detailing a trip to an elementary school, Kristi Noem's outdated fashion came back to bite her. The slightly faded bell bottom jeans draping over her sneakers gives off a classic early 2000s vibe, which was barely cute even then. If the amount of grime getting on the cuffs of her jeans wasn't bad enough, the zip up windbreaker Noem is rocking feels like something from a tech startup circa 2015, leaving her looking dated from several eras.
Kristi Noem layered up like it was 2005
While shopping in November 2024, Kristi Noem took to Instagram to document her big day out. In what was supposed to be a thank you post to a local business, Noem's outfit hogs all the attention by being a mish-mash of outdated styles. Her top half is a layered look that feels very 2005, with a long tank under a shorter cropped shirt. Then there's the sweatpants, which are cut short and fit a little too tight, making it look as if Noem was shopping in the juniors section.
Kristi Noem feels stuck in the 2000s with skinny pants
During Kristi Noem's March 2025 tour of the CECOT facilities in El Salvador, Noem wore a confusing costume for the occasion. Her plain white shirt and extremely skinny pants tucked into boots felt like a "Tomb Raider" rip-off. Wearing such tight trousers was possibly supposed to give her a military air, but it just comes off as dated and out of touch for her. Her white shirt was something anyone could have gotten at Aeropostale in the early 00s, and the boots could be from Spencer's, making her whole look like something from a cursed Millennial mall.
Kristi Noem can't quit outdated camo
During a July 2025 trip to Chile, Kristi Noem had time to make an Instagram post dedicated to touring the Río Clarillo National Park, however, Noem's tacky camo pants made a surprise appearance. Once again, Noem has tried to shove all of her hair extensions under a baseball cap, which is the only slightly modern thing about this look. The camo leggings feel very LuLaRoe, the sweatshirt wrapped around her waist reads more sloppy 90s fashion than hiking chic, and tucking in her plain gray long sleeve tee causes the whole look to read as ill-fitting.
Kristi Noem needs to let the bootcuts go
In an August 20, 2025 Instagram post dedicated to Kristi Noem's trip to New Mexico, the Secretary of Homeland Security once again wore outdated denim. While this outfit is toned down, as opposed to some of Noem's more attention-seeking 'fits, it still reads a bit like a cowgirl off the ranch. Her bootcut jeans feel trapped in an American Eagle back to school sale circa 2010, and coupled with the big belt and brown button down, the whole look is struggling to meet the current moment.
Kristi Noem can't leave the 90s behind
While visiting Florida in late August 2025, Kristi Noem once again trotted out some tired styles in an Instagram post dedicated to a destroyed pier. In a move that might have been Noem trying to hide her true age, the outfit she chose for the occasion is a collection of several outdated styles. The large, billowy white shirt is close to being modern, but comes across like the iconic puffy shirt from "Seinfeld." The pants being high waters with a slight flare feel very early 2000s, especially when paired with her grandma sneakers. All in all, the outfit felt stuck in the turn of the century in all the wrong ways.