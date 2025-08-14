Inappropriate Kristi Noem Outfits That Proved She's Desperate For Attention

President Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem is known for three things: shooting her dog and bragging about it in her memoir, being the first female governor of South Dakota, and wearing an inappropriate outfit for literally any kind of occasion. The mother of three is clearly desperate for attention and has a history of wearing bizarre outfits that result in people talking about her online. Any press is good press, right? It is if you're Noem, apparently.

The former governor gives off big "pick me!" energy, especially with her wardrobe. Be it an obnoxiously bright dress, cowboy attire, or even scrubs, Noem has an ulterior motive behind every strange garment she wears: to have all eyes on her and her name on everyone's lips. There's being the main character, then there's hijacking the book and trying to get rid of all the other characters to make yourself stand out even more. Noem really needs to take things down a notch with her 'fits.