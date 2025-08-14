Inappropriate Kristi Noem Outfits That Proved She's Desperate For Attention
President Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem is known for three things: shooting her dog and bragging about it in her memoir, being the first female governor of South Dakota, and wearing an inappropriate outfit for literally any kind of occasion. The mother of three is clearly desperate for attention and has a history of wearing bizarre outfits that result in people talking about her online. Any press is good press, right? It is if you're Noem, apparently.
The former governor gives off big "pick me!" energy, especially with her wardrobe. Be it an obnoxiously bright dress, cowboy attire, or even scrubs, Noem has an ulterior motive behind every strange garment she wears: to have all eyes on her and her name on everyone's lips. There's being the main character, then there's hijacking the book and trying to get rid of all the other characters to make yourself stand out even more. Noem really needs to take things down a notch with her 'fits.
When she dressed as a nurse
If the state you govern needs more nurses, there has to be a better way to get the word out instead of impersonating one for a promotional video. In January 2024, a year before she'd become President Donald Trump's Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem released a 30-second video encouraging new people to move to South Dakota, which she boasted was booming with nearly 20,000 new job openings and no state income tax. Some of the jobs included nursing positions, so Governor Noem decided to "help" out until those positions were filled. It was definitely a tactic that got people talking, but it also seemed like a way for Noem to be the center of the conversation.
When she upped the cowboy cosplay ante
Kristi Noem loves her cowboy cosplay, and she kicked it up a notch in February 2025 when she wore a coat with fur trim around the collar and cuffs, as well as diamond earrings — to go ride buffalo. In a photo posted to X, military veteran Gunny Williams tweeted: "Kristi Noem and me at the South Dakota buffalo round up, she is a real cowgirl and rides very well. She has to when she rides around buffalo. It requires great horsemanship. Don't doubt her [credentials]." It seems like Noem did not wear the proper attire to ride wild animals, but maybe that was the point all along.
When she took casual Friday way too literally
In July 2025, Kristi Noem thought it would be appropriate to wear camo leggings to meet officials in Chile. While those pants would have been great to wear on the long flight, Noem should have changed into something more professional before she got off the aircraft. Instead, she kept things super casual during business hours, while the men she met were dressed in suits. She posted the 'fit to her Instagram story, probably as a way to get people talking about how she looked, even though it was tacky.
When she temporarily took up welding
Like with the nurse video, Kristi Noem once dressed up as a welder in a bizarre attempt to get people to come work at one of the myriad of jobs available in South Dakota. In a promo from 2023, as part of the state's "Freedom Works Here" crusade, Noem was seen welding something. As she's giving her spiel about why her state is an amazing place to live and work in, she lifted up her helmet so the camera could see her face. She even had a smudge of dirt on her cheek, for good measure. As silly as these campaign videos seemed to be, they definitely got the word out.
When she appeared to take the law into her own hands
But wait, there's more! In February 2024, Kristi Noem also impersonated a law enforcement officer as part of the "Freedom Works Here" campaign. The video showed Noem pretending to make a traffic stop, doing everything but asking for license and registration. She had the hat, brown jacket, and South Dakota highway patrol patch. This seemed like a precursor to her future as President Donald Trump's Homeland Security secretary, since she visited El Salvador's notorious prison, known as the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, and is an outspoken supporter of police.
When she went full-on country at a concert
Kristi Noem never met a cowboy hat she didn't like. When she went to Lainey Wilson's concert in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in November 2024, she posted a series of photos to Instagram to mark the occasion — complete with a stereotypical cowboy hat and boots. This getup easily made The List's roundup of Noem's most inappropriate outfits, because it just looks like she's trying way too hard to fit in and be cool. Granted, Wilson wore a black cowboy hat and a chic fringed outfit, but she's a country music singer; that kind of goes with the territory.
When she tried her hand at Barbiecore
Kristi Noem took her husband, Bryan Noem, as her plus-one to the White House for a special event for U.S. governors back in February 2025. She shared photos to Instagram and thanked President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump "for bringing America's Governors together." Kristi wore the brightest neon pink dress ever sold in stores for the occasion, subsequently ruining the magic of the fashion trend, Barbiecore. With a dress that loud, she clearly wanted all eyes on her for the night.