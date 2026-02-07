Barron Trump's Uncomfortable Age Gap With His Nieces & Nephews, Explained
Donald Trump has a big family that spans a wide range of ages. Donald's age gap with his third wife, Melania, is so big that she is just seven years older than her oldest stepchild, Donald Trump Jr. And among Donald's five children, there's another big age gap. Barron Trump was born in 2006, making him 12 years younger than his closest-in-age sibling, Tiffany Trump. With such a massive age gap, it isn't surprising that Barron isn't close to his siblings. And the differences in age, not just for Donald's youngest but for his wife as well, likely explain why Barron is so close to his mom.
The space between Barron and his siblings is wide enough that he is closer in age to his nieces and nephews than he is to most of his own brothers and sisters. Out of Donald's nearly dozen grandkids, seven were born before Barron turned 10. Donald Jr.'s oldest, Kai, is just 14 months younger than her Uncle Barron, and Ivanka's youngest, Theodore, was born just 7 days after Barron's 10th birthday. And while it may be awkward to be around the same age as your nieces and nephews, at least Barron has someone in the family, namely Kai, who he can talk to about the difficulties that come with being raised in a famous family. But unlike Barron, who tries to stay out of the spotlight, his extended family may not mind the attention.
Barron avoids the spotlight, but Kai is stepping into it
While little is actually known about Barron's private life — which is just how Melania likes it — and most of his nieces and nephews are underage and given space by the press, his oldest niece, Kai Trump, is following the path set by her grandfather and is happy to be in the public eye. The eldest daughter of the now divorced Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Kai has her own YouTube vlog, which she updates regularly. Kai spoke about her uncle on Logan Paul's "Impualsive," podcast, saying: "He doesn't like the public eye so much, which I understand. But he's a great guy."
Kai also appears to have a closer relationship with her grandfather than Barron does. Kai Trump is also an avid golfer and often joins her gramps on the links. She even played in the 2025 LPGA Tournament, but finished last with a 13-over-par 83. Still, that hasn't slowed Kai down, and she's sure to be getting tips from Tiger Woods, who is dating her mother.
While the other Trump grandchildren haven't gotten as much attention from the press as Kai, Donald Trump III is starting to get noticed, thanks in part to his height. Donald III is quickly catching up to the 6'7" Barron and may overtake him as the tallest member of the Trump clan. And while it isn't odd for a nephew to be taller than their uncle, only being three years apart would have to add some strangeness to the whole thing.