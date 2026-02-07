Barron Trump's Uncomfortable Age Gap With His Nieces & Nephews, Explained

Donald Trump has a big family that spans a wide range of ages. Donald's age gap with his third wife, Melania, is so big that she is just seven years older than her oldest stepchild, Donald Trump Jr. And among Donald's five children, there's another big age gap. Barron Trump was born in 2006, making him 12 years younger than his closest-in-age sibling, Tiffany Trump. With such a massive age gap, it isn't surprising that Barron isn't close to his siblings. And the differences in age, not just for Donald's youngest but for his wife as well, likely explain why Barron is so close to his mom.

The space between Barron and his siblings is wide enough that he is closer in age to his nieces and nephews than he is to most of his own brothers and sisters. Out of Donald's nearly dozen grandkids, seven were born before Barron turned 10. Donald Jr.'s oldest, Kai, is just 14 months younger than her Uncle Barron, and Ivanka's youngest, Theodore, was born just 7 days after Barron's 10th birthday. And while it may be awkward to be around the same age as your nieces and nephews, at least Barron has someone in the family, namely Kai, who he can talk to about the difficulties that come with being raised in a famous family. But unlike Barron, who tries to stay out of the spotlight, his extended family may not mind the attention.