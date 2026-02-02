Karoline Leavitt's Awkward Body Language With Her Husband Says It All About Their Marriage

Although Nicholas Riccio doesn't have his own public Instagram account, Karoline Leavitt makes up for that by posting pics of him on her own feed. Although some contend that Leavitt's age-gap marriage is no big deal, it hasn't deterred the snarky commenters. When the Trump staffer posted a holiday pic of herself and Riccio at the White House, one Instagram user snidely commented, "So cute that you brought your grandfather as your date!" When Leavitt first became the White House press secretary, people might have genuinely been confused (and Ricco's resemblance to Leavitt's dad didn't help).

A year later, though, most people have got the memo that Riccio is her husband and that he's 32 years older than Leavitt. In addition, it's also highly likely that the real estate developer knew early on in their relationship that his lady wanted a life in the spotlight, since she was campaigning to become a U.S. congresswoman back in 2022. Even so, Leavitt confirmed that Riccio has been able to roll with her choices. "I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,'" Leavitt admitted on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025. "But God bless him because he's fully on board."

However, her recent pregnancy announcement has sent the age-gap jabs into overdrive. Plenty of people also poked fun at Leavitt's need to gush over President Donald Trump in her big reveal, which they felt was tasteless. With a new baby on the way, Riccio could be feeling extra protective of Leavitt too. As such, the businessman's seemingly uncomfortable body language at the Mar-a-Lago wedding could simply stem from a desire to shield himself and his wife from the continuing barrage of mockery.