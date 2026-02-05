Times Donald Trump & Other MAGA Politicians Were Slammed By Their Own Family Members

The truth about Mary Trump and Donald Trump's relationship is that there is no love lost. In an MS NOW interview, Mary called her uncle an "entitled loser who did nothing but waste his father's fortune." She also acted as a whistleblower on the family's finances, anonymously providing The New York Times with boxes of tax records that exposed alleged financial fraud within the Trump Organization.

In 2020, Mary released "Too Much and Never Enough," a blistering inside look at Donald's upbringing. "By the time this book is published, hundreds of thousands of American lives will have been sacrificed on the altar of Donald's hubris and willful ignorance," she wrote (via The Washington Post). "If he is afforded a second term, it would be the end of American democracy." In addition to digging into his family life and education history — including the allegation that he paid someone to take the SATs for him — the book also features her own memories of Donald, such as an incident at Mar-a-Lago in the 1990s. According to Mary, Donald once saw her in a swimsuit and said, "Holy s***, Mary. You're stacked." Humiliated, she wrapped herself in a towel (via The Guardian).

Talking about his character, Mary told "The Daily T," "He was always a bully, even as a kid playing in the backyard. He hasn't changed at all — he's the only person I know who's completely incapable of growing or evolving." And when it comes to his faith, she was just as blunt, telling CNN, "The only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there." After her book came out, Donald took to X to dispute Mary's claims and called her "a mess" (via Politico); Mary shrugged off his name-calling.