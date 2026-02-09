Lara Trump's Bestie Erin Elmore Has Worn Some Disastrous Outfits
Erin Elmore has all kinds of personal and professional ties to the Trumps. Elmore is married to Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, and she currently serves as the director of art in embassies for the U.S. State Department. Off-duty, she's been spotted hanging out with Lara Trump and other members of the Trump family. But her bold fashion styles around them haven't always been wins.
Three years before Eric Trump's height caught Lara's eye and they started dating, Elmore was a contestant on "The Apprentice." At the time, Elmore wanted a change from her law career, and she believed her fashion sense helped her ace the audition. "I just had a really sharp MAGA red suit," Elmore recalled on "The Karol Markowicz Show" in 2024. Even though she didn't win, she and Donald developed a lasting bond. He helped jumpstart Elmore's journalism career and checked in periodically to see how she was doing. Elmore later returned the favor, assisting Trump's presidential campaigns.
After she joined the state department, Elmore once again donned a red suit for her official photo. Elmore's social media reveals she's not deterred by bold colors, patterns, or flamboyant styles. She's had success with red on other occasions, like when she rocked a dress with ruffled sleeves and a double-breasted bodice. However, this fearless approach also puts her at risk for disastrous outfits. Her penchant for poofy 'fits and oversized embellishments has resulted in some ensembles that we'd love to purge from Elmore's closet.
Elmore's Easter dress had table skirt vibes
Erin Elmore stepped out in a cascade of pink ruffles to celebrate Easter 2024 at Mar-a-Lago. With its unflattering silhouette, this dress looks like Elmore swiped it from the furniture. The frothy material seems better suited as a table skirt for a makeup vanity. Elmore's outsized platform heels aren't helping matters, since their overwhelming pattern clashes with the dress. This footwear looked a lot more cohesive when Elmore paired it with a dress that had the same blend of colorful stripes.
Elmore and Lara's patriotic looks were a kitschy catastrophe
Lara Trump's tacky flag dress may be a patriotic pity, but her buddy Erin Elmore is giving her serious competition for the worst-dressed list. Elmore's dress is a mashup of the worst of MAGA fashion. The short hemline, bodycon fit, and massive bow are reminiscent of Kimberly Guilfoyle's style. Meanwhile, Elmore's stars and stripes footwear channels Pete Hegseth's ever-present flag pocket square. There's already way too much going on with this 'fit, and Elmore adds to the disaster with her large collar necklace and matching earrings.
Elmore's 3D flower was lackluster
In February 2024, Erin Elmore went for a surprisingly neutral dress. Unfortunately, the outsized 3D flower attached to the waist looks crumpled and obscures the nipped-in waistline. From some angles, the petal details get lost, making it look like Elmore skipped dressing and stepped out wrapped in a bath towel. While Lara Trump's peacock print seemed inappropriate due to its shorter hemline, at least it has an eye-catching pattern. In contrast, Elmore's 'fit is even more skin-baring and lacks vibrant details.
Elmore looked like she was ready to fly away
For a March 2023 weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Erin Elmore made sure to pack some of her biggest-sleeved dresses. On this dress, the wavey edges extending from elbow to shoulder make it look like Elmore's cosplaying a zebra Pegasus. While this silhouette would likely be too much even in a solid color, the zebra stripes makes it look extra over the top. To add to the issues of the dress, the mix of wide shoulders and short hemline make its proportions seem disorienting.
Elmore tried and failed with bows
Once again, Erin Elmore's penchant for bows resulted in a fashion fail. When Elmore and her then-fiancé, Dan Scavino, sat down for a joint interview on Katie Miller's podcast in January 2026, the bows on Elmore's shirt looked like an odd DIY addition. Between the diagonal stripes and the pointed ends, the blows look like a pair of upcycled ties. Sans distracting embellishments, Elmore's classic pairing of a stripey button-down and white A-line skirt could have been a fashion win.
Elmore mixed multiple eras and ended up with a mess
Forget the 80's era shoulder pads. With her preference for shoulder-emphasizing styles, Erin Elmore decided to party like it was the turn of the 20th century — but only for the top half of her outfit. While her white button-down shirt is giving schoolmarm vibes, the voluminous wide-legged pants are nearly identical to one of Pam Bondi's pinstripe fashion fails. Unfortunately, the bottom of the pic is cut off, so we can't know for sure if those uber-flowy trousers have swallowed Elmore's shoes. From what we can see, the bulky cut overwhelmed her legs.
Elmore loves a Guilfoyle-eque feather 'fit
With its feathery straps, Erin Elmore's dress has a similar look to a black feathered gown worn by Kimberly Guilfoyle. There are some notable differences, too: Elmore's skirt is tulle and Guilfoyle's is all feathers, and Elmore's dress lacks the gaudy bead details and revealing lace cutouts. However, Elmore's decision to accessorize with chef knife earrings adds an unsettling element to her ensemble, especially based on the way the shiny blades reflect the light. The jury's still out on whether Elmore or Guilfoyle's look is the tackiest.
Elmore's passion for pom poms went too far
Erin Elmore jokingly captioned this pic, "Terrorizing the locals," so maybe she was aware that her eccentric 'fit wasn't easy on the eyes. While Elmore's cropped sweats look awkward when paired with her high-tops, it's her pom-pom jacket that's the real head-scratcher. The fluffy yarn balls make it look like her arms are trapped in the middle of a balloon arch. Besides looking uncomfortable, the jacket doesn't even seem like it'd be warm. It seems to lack a front closure and looks like it's pinned together haphazardly, with one side shorter than the other.