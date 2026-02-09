Lara Trump's Bestie Erin Elmore Has Worn Some Disastrous Outfits

Erin Elmore has all kinds of personal and professional ties to the Trumps. Elmore is married to Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, and she currently serves as the director of art in embassies for the U.S. State Department. Off-duty, she's been spotted hanging out with Lara Trump and other members of the Trump family. But her bold fashion styles around them haven't always been wins.

Three years before Eric Trump's height caught Lara's eye and they started dating, Elmore was a contestant on "The Apprentice." At the time, Elmore wanted a change from her law career, and she believed her fashion sense helped her ace the audition. "I just had a really sharp MAGA red suit," Elmore recalled on "The Karol Markowicz Show" in 2024. Even though she didn't win, she and Donald developed a lasting bond. He helped jumpstart Elmore's journalism career and checked in periodically to see how she was doing. Elmore later returned the favor, assisting Trump's presidential campaigns.

After she joined the state department, Elmore once again donned a red suit for her official photo. Elmore's social media reveals she's not deterred by bold colors, patterns, or flamboyant styles. She's had success with red on other occasions, like when she rocked a dress with ruffled sleeves and a double-breasted bodice. However, this fearless approach also puts her at risk for disastrous outfits. Her penchant for poofy 'fits and oversized embellishments has resulted in some ensembles that we'd love to purge from Elmore's closet.