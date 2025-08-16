The Most Inappropriate Outfits Lara Trump Has Ever Worn

Lara Trump has made a splash in politics ever since her father-in-law Donald Trump first successfully ascended to the highest position in the land. Since then, Lara has undergone quite the style transformation, morphing from a blonde mom and wife of Eric Trump into a powerhouse of conservative fashion, with constant plastic surgery rumors swirling around her. Of course, being in the public eye comes with an amount of scrutiny, and Lara has had her fair share of controversial outfits. Alongside these more overt missteps, Lara has also worn several looks that sorely misread the room and left her sticking out like a sore thumb.

Lara has capitalized on her bold personality, returning to Fox News to host her own show, "My View With Lara Trump," but judging by the makeup fail Lara had for the premiere, it's possible she's struggling to style herself for every occasion. Going back over her photos on social media, a tiny trend begins to appear — there's been several times Lara has worn something inappropriate. From showing too much skin to not wearing proper formal wear to prestigious events, Lara Trump has often reached for the wrong pieces in her closet.