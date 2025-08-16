The Most Inappropriate Outfits Lara Trump Has Ever Worn
Lara Trump has made a splash in politics ever since her father-in-law Donald Trump first successfully ascended to the highest position in the land. Since then, Lara has undergone quite the style transformation, morphing from a blonde mom and wife of Eric Trump into a powerhouse of conservative fashion, with constant plastic surgery rumors swirling around her. Of course, being in the public eye comes with an amount of scrutiny, and Lara has had her fair share of controversial outfits. Alongside these more overt missteps, Lara has also worn several looks that sorely misread the room and left her sticking out like a sore thumb.
Lara has capitalized on her bold personality, returning to Fox News to host her own show, "My View With Lara Trump," but judging by the makeup fail Lara had for the premiere, it's possible she's struggling to style herself for every occasion. Going back over her photos on social media, a tiny trend begins to appear — there's been several times Lara has worn something inappropriate. From showing too much skin to not wearing proper formal wear to prestigious events, Lara Trump has often reached for the wrong pieces in her closet.
Lara Trump bit off more than she could chew for New Year's Eve
Though the New Year's Eve parties Donald Trump throws at Mar-A-Lago are considered an elite affair, especially by attendees, Lara Trump did go a bit overboard with this look that she posted to her Instagram. From the high slit to the plunging neckline, there's quite a bit of herself she's putting on display — even for a fun party, it feels excessive. Plus, the glittering sheer portions and tufts of feathers on her sleeves give the outfit a Las Vegas showgirl feel, making the overall look more costumey than classy.
Lara Trump's peacock dress missed the mark
Though Lara Trump has been known to wear some pricey outfits, some of them still come across as sorely out of place. Take, for example, the above peacock feather dress she wore in this Instagram post. The short length of her skintight dress suggests she's headed to a more relaxed event. Husband Eric Trump's look, however, feels a bit more formal (although, pairing brown shoes with a blue suit is a separate conversation). The busyness of Lara's dress melts into the eclectic decor surrounding her, but at the same time she doesn't match anything.
Lara Trump didn't bother to dress up for her RNC exit
In an Instagram post commemorating her last time taking the stage as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump looked rather underdressed. Wearing a plain white ruffled tank top that borders on T-shirt territory and a leather skirt, the look felt more ready for a farmers market than an outfit fit for a farewell speech. Plus, her telltale workout watch made the whole ensemble feel pedestrian instead of elevated.
Lara Trump looked ready for a vacation instead of a White House interview
Promoting some interviews for her show "My View With Lara Trump," the titular Trump took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos of some of her guests. Seen in the above snap, Trump is standing beside White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and while Scavino looks ready for an interview in the White House, Trump does not. Her blue dress is a bit too summery, giving the vibe she'd rather be in the Hamptons than Washington. The length is appropriate, but the short sleeves and questionable fabric don't quite fit the prestige of the capitol.
Lara Trump's skirt was inappropriately short for a serious interview
In the same series of photos posted to Instagram, Lara Trump accidentally shows off a bit too much of her killer legs for a sit-down interview with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Where her plaid skirt certainly looks fine while standing, when seated it's clear that Trump possibly didn't plan ahead for just how drastic the slit of her skirt would be. Pairing it with a nude heel does extend the length of her legs, which makes the whole thing feel out of proportion, and out of line with the intent of the moment. Hopefully Trump won't find herself out of a job at Fox News yet again.
Lara Trump's loud blouse drowned out her interview
In an Instagram post dedicated to bragging about her "exciting show shaping up," Lara Trump's attempt at cowgirl chic backfired. Not only did Trump pair her rather bold blouse with an equally intense leather skirt, her rainbow pony design feels incongruent with the demure and polished look of her guest Brett Cooper. Where Cooper opted for an oversized yet still well-fitting blazer and loose pants — very business casual — Trump's look seems stuck somewhere between a rodeo and a circus.
Lara Trump should ditch the athletic watch for special occasions
While Tiffany Trump's baby shower was a fashion disaster for everyone, photos of the event on Lara Trump's Instagram proved that she has no chill when it comes to keeping track of her fitness. Notably, Lara was the most underdressed for the occasion, with many attendees using the opportunity to dress up in gowns, cocktail dresses, and all things floral. Here, Lara looks ready for a lakeside outing with a book instead of a celebration for her sister-in-law.
Plus, Lara is sporting a tell-tale accessory she just can't seem to let go of — her fitness tracking watch. While Lara has boasted a rather impressive fitness transformation, it might be nice for her to take a day off from counting macros and simply enjoy being with her family.