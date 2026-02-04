Here's Where We See These MAGA Couples Headed In 2026
2025 kicked off Donald Trump's second term as president, and as such, it was quite the year for MAGA, bringing ups and downs for the movement's highest-profile couples. There were endless breakup rumors, proposals, and pregnancy announcements. There was even a certain infamous embrace that jump-started a messy rumor about JD Vance and Erika Kirk. If the drama surrounding MAGA couples was like a season of "Bridgerton," then 2025 left us on several cliffhangers. So, what will 2026 bring? Let's just say, we've got some predictions.
It's barely February, and when it comes to well-known MAGA relationships, we've already had to rework our 2026 bingo cards. For some of these couples, though, we think we know where this year is headed. There might be proposals, weddings, and breakups, and there's one duo who we think will postpone their imminent divorce. As for the couple at the top of MAGA land, we have a feeling not much will change there. Melania Trump will likely keep spending as much time away from the White House as her contract allows. However, we predict some changes are coming for the rest of them.
Kash Patel could pop the question
As 2025 came to a close, three high-profile MAGA couples announced that their families would be expanding, with Usha Vance, Katie Miller, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt all expecting. This news came as Donald Trump's administration went to new lengths to push Americans to give birth, offering bank accounts with $1,000 to babies born during his second term.
Knowing the administration's MO, we certainly wouldn't put it past Trump to encourage his cronies to act as pseudo-influencers, putting happy parenthood on display. As some members of his cabinet announce pregnancies, from the perspectives of other officials, a big engagement could be similarly good PR. FBI Director Kash Patel and his much younger country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, could be the ideal candidates.
Patel and Wilkins have reportedly been dating since 2023, and Wilkins has made it clear that she's ready for a ring. In December, she reposted a tweet from her pal, right-wing influencer Xaviaer DuRousseau, on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Please propose to my friend soon," DuRousseau urged Patel. "Xaviaer over here with facts," Wilkins wrote, captioning the post with a winking emoji. Once you're at the point of publicly calling out your beau for not yet getting down on one knee, the topic has definitely already been broached. We have a feeling she'll get her wish sometime in 2026.
JD and Usha Vance probably won't be calling it quits just yet
JD and Usha Vance spent most of 2025 trying and failing to outrun divorce rumors. In fact, many of us fully expected 2026 to involve a vice presidential separation. Interestingly, the Vances threw us a bit of a curveball, kicking off the year with some unexpected news about Usha's fourth pregnancy. With a baby on the way in July, we don't anticipate any big announcement that these two are splitting up to surface this year.
A bun in the oven definitely doesn't mean that the myriad troubled marriage moments between JD and Usha were nothing but conspiracy theories. However, we all know how important being on Donald Trump and MAGA's good side is to JD, and that means good optics are vital. A vice president and second lady divorce announcement definitely wouldn't make for good optics, and this happening with a baby on the way would look even worse. After 2026, though, a divorce between these two will likely be in the cards.
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines are likely the most doomed MAGA couple of 2026
If there's one MAGA couple who's most likely to call it quits in 2026, it's Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife of nearly 12 years, Cheryl Hines. In many ways, it's a surprise that this couple made it this far. Hines has stuck with RFK Jr. through some wild controversies, including an alleged affair between the Health and Human Services secretary and journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
Three months ago, Hines spoke about this on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast. When host Heather McDonald asked Hines if the affair had happened, her response was odd. "I don't know this person. That's a question for somebody else," she said, noting, "it just turns into a strange rabbit hole of: 'This thing happened, this person says this thing.' And it gets exhausting, and I'm just like, I can't."
She didn't confirm or deny her husband's alleged affair, instead asserting that it was too tiring to figure out. This definitely doesn't sound like someone who is invested in their relationship. It's no surprise if Hines is checked out of her marriage. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Variety asked RFK Jr. if he would consider being Donald Trump's VP. "I don't think that my marriage would survive it," he replied. "He's right," Hines added. While he may not be Trump's VP, he's definitely in the president's corner — and we don't think his marriage will survive it.
Donald Trump Jr. could tie the knot
During the holiday season, Donald Trump Jr. proposed to socialite Bettina Anderson after about one year of dating publicly. Don Jr. and Anderson went public right around the time he announced his split from ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. This wasn't the only time the first son made a move like this. He reportedly started dating Guilfoyle around his split from ex-wife Vanessa Trump in 2018. Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were together for four years before getting engaged, and they split two years after that with no known wedding plans in place.
Evidently, Don Jr. has moved much more quickly with Anderson than he did with Guilfoyle. That may mean he'll do the same when it comes to wedding planning. Still, there are signs that Don Jr. and Anderson's relationship won't last, and Guilfoyle is apparently betting on their imminent split. An insider told People, "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn't believe it's built to last," adding, "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn't think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that."
While Don Jr.'s current romance may be as doomed as the others, a Trump family wedding would be another great distraction and propaganda moment for the administration. From the sound of it, Anderson may be ready to solidify herself as a Trump ASAP.