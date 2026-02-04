Here's Where We See These MAGA Couples Headed In 2026

2025 kicked off Donald Trump's second term as president, and as such, it was quite the year for MAGA, bringing ups and downs for the movement's highest-profile couples. There were endless breakup rumors, proposals, and pregnancy announcements. There was even a certain infamous embrace that jump-started a messy rumor about JD Vance and Erika Kirk. If the drama surrounding MAGA couples was like a season of "Bridgerton," then 2025 left us on several cliffhangers. So, what will 2026 bring? Let's just say, we've got some predictions.

It's barely February, and when it comes to well-known MAGA relationships, we've already had to rework our 2026 bingo cards. For some of these couples, though, we think we know where this year is headed. There might be proposals, weddings, and breakups, and there's one duo who we think will postpone their imminent divorce. As for the couple at the top of MAGA land, we have a feeling not much will change there. Melania Trump will likely keep spending as much time away from the White House as her contract allows. However, we predict some changes are coming for the rest of them.