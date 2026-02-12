We Just Can't Forget About Kelly Ripa's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Kelly Ripa goes makeup-free, the "Live" host proves she's aging like fine wine. These bare-faced moments are sometimes few and far between due to the demands of her TV career. "If I worked off camera, I would not wash my hair with regularity or wear makeup," Ripa informed People in September 2022. Rather than focusing on cosmetics, Ripa puts her energy into skincare, and she meticulously cleanses, moisturizes, and protects her skin from the sun. But she's in a business where cosmetics are standard, and she has not been exempt from makeup fails.

With all the cosmetics Ripa wears in the line of duty, it's no easy job expunging the thick layers of product at the end of the workday. "I've been wearing television makeup for 33 years, and I can tell you with complete surety that it's the most damaging thing there is for skin," Ripa informed Glamour in 2022. Even so, Ripa's willing to go all in with complicated makeup schemes, like when she made her fans uncomfortable by transforming into an uncanny Ariana Grande lookalike.

Beyond the studio, Ripa still can't escape wearing makeup for special events, like awards shows, and it taxes her complexion further. With all these on-camera appearances, it's not surprising that Ripa's finished look is sometimes marred by mistakes. Whether the TV star is applying her own cosmetics or relying on a glam team, we're still haunted by some of Ripa's makeup mix-ups and instances of too much product.