Whatever Happened To The Cast Of A Different World?

One of the surest signs that a series has become a hit is when the network asks its producers to consider the possibility of a spin-off. So, given the staggering success of "The Cosby Show" when it debuted in 1984, it was no surprise when talks began about developing "A Different World." The sequel series — which aired from 1987 to 1993 — revolved around Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, and her life at Hillman College, the same school attended by her mother, Clair (Phylicia Rashad), and father, Cliff (Bill Cosby).

As it happened, Bonet ended up only staying on the series for a short period.But by then, the series was already a ratings juggernaut, with a number of other popular characters — among them Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) — who kept viewers coming back week after week despite Bonet's departure. "We changed the world with that show," executive producer and director Debbie Allen told Vanity Fair in 2021. "We did stories about racism, we did stories about the LA riots ... we were one of the first shows to address AIDS."

After six seasons and 144 episodes, the cast of "A Different World" left Hillman College behind and graduated to other projects, but its popularity remains strong — thanks to syndication as well as its presence on streaming services. Here's what the cast of "A Different World" has been up to since the show went off the air.