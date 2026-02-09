Olympic Athletes Who Have Been Crystal Clear About Their Feelings On Donald Trump

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, with eight of her medals coming from the Olympic Games, and five of those being gold. She's proven her talent on the mat, and on the beam, and on the bars, and on the vault time and time again, and it'll be years before the world sees another gymnast with her talent, if ever. With her platform (on social media, that is), Biles has been honest about her opinions on pressing issues, notably having it out with conservative activist Riley Gaines via X on whether trans women should be allowed to play women's sports.

About a year before her tiff with Gaines, Biles took to X to clap back at Donald Trump. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Trump gave his thoughts on immigration, saying, "They're taking Black jobs, and they're taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven't seen it yet, but you're going to see something that's going to be the worst in our history," per NBC News, leading some Americans to wonder what he meant by Black jobs. Biles didn't take kindly to the comment, and she made it known after her historic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. After an X user posted photos of Biles showing off one of her gold medals and her custom goat necklace with the caption, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job," Biles replied, "I love my black job," in reference to Trump's comments. It seems safe to assume Biles isn't a fan of the president.