Gavin Newsom's Confession About Bleak Kimberly Guilfoyle Marriage Hints They Were Always Doomed

It may be hard to imagine now, but California Governor and possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Gavin Newsom and MAGA superstar Kimberly Guilfoyle were once married. The two met in 1994 at a Democratic Party fundraiser, while Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney and Newsom was on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The couple eventually tied the knot in a wildly lavish wedding in 2001.

Guilfoyle stood by Newsom's side when he was sworn in as mayor of San Francisco in 2004, and they were dubbed "the new Kennedys" in Harper's Bazaar's September 2004 issue. Just a few months later, in January 2005, Newsom and Guilfoyle announced their divorce. From there, their political futures greatly diverged. Looking back, however, Newsom seems to have come to see the whole thing as doomed from the start.

Per The New York Times, which was able to get an early look at Newsom's autobiography, "Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery," the governor goes deep into his relationship with Guilfoyle, claiming that their marriage was less about intimacy and more about convenience. According to Newsom, he repressed his true feelings and went "through all the motions until the motions led me right up to the altar." While Newsom claims that the split was amicable in his book, that didn't stop Guilfoyle from throwing some shade his way while he was dealing with the 2025 California fires.