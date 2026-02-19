Gavin Newsom's Confession About Bleak Kimberly Guilfoyle Marriage Hints They Were Always Doomed
It may be hard to imagine now, but California Governor and possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Gavin Newsom and MAGA superstar Kimberly Guilfoyle were once married. The two met in 1994 at a Democratic Party fundraiser, while Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney and Newsom was on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The couple eventually tied the knot in a wildly lavish wedding in 2001.
Guilfoyle stood by Newsom's side when he was sworn in as mayor of San Francisco in 2004, and they were dubbed "the new Kennedys" in Harper's Bazaar's September 2004 issue. Just a few months later, in January 2005, Newsom and Guilfoyle announced their divorce. From there, their political futures greatly diverged. Looking back, however, Newsom seems to have come to see the whole thing as doomed from the start.
Per The New York Times, which was able to get an early look at Newsom's autobiography, "Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery," the governor goes deep into his relationship with Guilfoyle, claiming that their marriage was less about intimacy and more about convenience. According to Newsom, he repressed his true feelings and went "through all the motions until the motions led me right up to the altar." While Newsom claims that the split was amicable in his book, that didn't stop Guilfoyle from throwing some shade his way while he was dealing with the 2025 California fires.
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle both moved on quickly
After their divorce, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't waste time being single. While the divorce proceedings were underway, Newsom had an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, one of his employees and the wife of one of his closest friends. Newsom's first public relationship was with "CSI: Miami" star Sofia Milos, but, as explained in his autobiography, he ended things after receiving relationship advice from oil magnate Gordon Getty. Shortly after that relationship ended, Newsom dated Brittanie Mountz. The two met when Newsom was 39 and Mountz was 19, and they only went on a few dates. In late 2006, Newsom was set up on a blind date with Jennifer Siebel, whom he married in 2008.
As for Kimberly Guilfoyle, her first romance after Newsom was with furniture heir Eric Villency, whom she met in 2005. Guilfoyle and Villency were married in May 2006 and had a child five months later. The pair divorced in 2009, and Guilfoyle appears to have remained single for some time after the split. Her next public romance was with Donald Trump Jr., which began in 2018. The two became a MAGA power couple and were engaged in 2020, but Guilfoyle and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024. While Don Jr. has since been seeing Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle has reportedly been living it up as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.