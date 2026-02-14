American Idol Stars Who Totally Changed Their Faces With Plastic Surgery
It's not exactly a secret that Hollywood and plastic surgery go together like peanut butter and jelly — especially when it comes to those who work in visual mediums like television. And while "American Idol" is a show that's ostensibly all about the music, its extensive, rotating cast of singers have found themselves being broadcast in the homes of millions of Americans over the years. And that's not even taking into account other cast members like judges.
Indeed, there are many "American Idol" alums who have become nearly unrecognizable since their time on the show. And while this can usually be attributed to the simple passage of time, some of these transformations aren't entirely natural. In fact, some former cast members have been rather open about the fact that they've had cosmetic work done to some degree or another. Other cases, however, rely more on audience speculation, as the individuals in question have remained tight-lipped on the matter — even if their changes in appearance haven't gone unnoticed. So, from contestants to judges, here are some "American Idol" stars who have (or are supposed to have) totally changed their faces via plastic surgery.
Nutsa Buzaladze was more than happy to show off her nose job
"Firefighter" singer Nutsa Buzaladze found moderate success as part of "American Idol" Season 21 in early 2023. But though she was a Top 12 finalist, she ultimately failed to crack the Top 10. Nevertheless, Buzaladze — a native of Georgia (as in, the European country, not the U.S. state) — embraced what she described as her "Beverly Hills glow-up" by getting a nose job in January 2026. "Closed rhinoplasty with Dr. Dugar @deepakdugarmd and I'm already feeling incredible 4 days post-op," she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, "NEW YEAR NEW ME."
Simon Cowell says he overdid it on the Botox and fillers
Simon Cowell, who was one of the original three "American Idol" judges and ended up sticking around through Season 9, is well aware of the fact that he may have gone a bit overboard with the Botox and facial filler injections. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognise it as me," he confessed to The Sun in 2022, adding that he ultimately swore off going under the needle thanks to his son, Eric. "Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough," Cowell shared.
Clay Aiken added a bonus procedure to a necessary surgery
"American Idol" Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken looked dramatically different when he re-emerged as part of "The Celebrity Apprentice" about nine years later in early 2012, boasting a noticeably stronger chin. Aiken came clean about what exactly happened shortly after, explaining on "Watch What Happens Live" that he needed surgery to correct a temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ) and figured he might as well get some elective cosmetic work while he was at it. "I was like, 'You know what, while I'm already down, go ahead and take the vacuum in there and suck the fat out of my chin,'" he said (via Today).
Paula Abdul swears by less-invasive procedures
Like the aforementioned Simon Cowell, "Opposites Attract" singer Paula Abdul was one of the original three "American Idol" judges, though she bowed out after Season 8. Furthermore, whereas Cowell came to regret his cosmetic injections, Abdul swears by the less invasive procedures she's received — and even formed a working relationship with the company behind them. During a 2019 appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," she addressed whether or not she's had plastic surgery (via Today). "I wasn't ready to have the big incisions or any facelift," she explained, adding that she opted for InMode's FaceTite treatment instead. "And what I loved about it, it's minimally invasive, no visible scars," she added.
Carrie Underwood can't escape the plastic surgery rumors
"American Idol" Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood returned to the show as a judge starting with Season 23, having undergone a significant face transformation in the interim. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, Underwood attributed her change in appearance to an accidental fall she suffered that had required at least 40 stitches and minor reconstructive surgery. Though she preemptively shot down the idea that she had received any elective cosmetic work done, she can't quite seem to shake the rumors that she's been back to the doctor's office since. "She has nice cheek definition and fullness, which may indicate dermal filler such as Voluma," plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer speculated to Life & Style in 2019.
Steven Tyler is in a similar boat as Carrie Underwood
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler had a rather short stint on "American Idol," serving as a judge on Seasons 10 and 11 before calling it a day. Tyler found himself in a similar situation as Carrie Underwood around the time he was on the show, explaining to "Today" in 2011 that he underwent relatively minor, non-elective plastic surgery after falling on his face in the shower (via ABC News). Also like Underwood, however, Tyler can't outrun the rumors that he's had elective work done. A 2012 article from Ultimate Classic Rock claims that Tyler even once admitted to getting Botox, though we couldn't independently verify this.