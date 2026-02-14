American Idol Stars Who Totally Changed Their Faces With Plastic Surgery

It's not exactly a secret that Hollywood and plastic surgery go together like peanut butter and jelly — especially when it comes to those who work in visual mediums like television. And while "American Idol" is a show that's ostensibly all about the music, its extensive, rotating cast of singers have found themselves being broadcast in the homes of millions of Americans over the years. And that's not even taking into account other cast members like judges.

Indeed, there are many "American Idol" alums who have become nearly unrecognizable since their time on the show. And while this can usually be attributed to the simple passage of time, some of these transformations aren't entirely natural. In fact, some former cast members have been rather open about the fact that they've had cosmetic work done to some degree or another. Other cases, however, rely more on audience speculation, as the individuals in question have remained tight-lipped on the matter — even if their changes in appearance haven't gone unnoticed. So, from contestants to judges, here are some "American Idol" stars who have (or are supposed to have) totally changed their faces via plastic surgery.