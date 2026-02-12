Meet Mel Gibson's Nine Kids & Their Mothers
The following article includes mentions of racism and domestic abuse.
Mel Gibson is a well-recognized name in Hollywood and has received acclaim for both his acting and directing. He's especially known for starring in the films "Mad Mad," "Lethal Weapon," "Pocahontas," and "The Patriot." Along with that, he has directed "Braveheart," "Apocalypto," and "Hacksaw Ridge." However, Gibson's accomplishments have not come without controversy. From writing, directing, and producing "The Passion of the Christ" to Mel Gibson's alliance with President Donald Trump, the star has, to say the least, ruffled some feathers among colleagues and fans along the way.
Given how much tabloid attention Gibson has received, one might expect that his family would be in the spotlight as well. On the contrary, the actor's children have mostly flown under the radar even though there are so many of them. As of 2026, Gibson has nine children — seven sons and three daughters — with three different women. "As a parent, everybody screws up," he told The Times. "There's no such thing as a perfect parent and it's so easy to mess up. But hopefully I've screwed up less than most." So, who are Mel Gibson's nine children and their mothers?
Robyn Moore
In the late 1970s, Mel Gibson met a dental nurse named Robyn Moore while working on the film "Mad Max." The pair became friends before marrying in 1980. In regard to his relationship, Gibson told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Sometimes it almost doesn't bear analyzing because it just does [work]." The couple expanded their family of two to a brood that included one daughter and six sons. Their first child was daughter Hannah born in 1980, followed by twins Christian and Edward in 1982, William (Will) in 1985, Louie in 1988, Milo in 1990, and Thomas in 1999.
In 2004, Gibson's directorial career reached its cultural zenith with the release of "The Passion of the Christ." The price tag for the film was $25 million which Gibson paid for with his own money. Although many argued that Mel Gibson was promoting anti-semitism in the film, he still garnered a lot of praise for the project. The movie garnered comparisons to medieval passion plays which stirred up hatred toward the Jewish community.
In 2006, Gibson was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles. During the arrest, Gibson responded with insults and antisemitic slurs. Gibson's reputation and his relationship with Robyn were damaged. The following day, Robyn and Gibson separated. In 2011, the couple finalized their divorce with Robyn receiving as much as $425 million. Later, Gibson took full responsibility for what had happened. "When all's said and done I did a pretty good hatchet job on my marriage," he told the Daily Mail in 2010. "I'm to blame, if you're inclined to judge."
Hannah Mae Brobst
Hannah Mae Brobst, born in 1980, is the oldest of Mel Gibson's children. In 2000, she stepped onto the showbiz scene to work alongside her father. Brobst's work included being a makeup artist on the film "What Women Want" as well as being a production assistant on "The Patriot." In 2002, Gibson discussed Brobst with the newspaper Il Giornale (via The Sydney Morning Herald) and stated that she had decided to become a nun. The actor said he was "happy" with her decision. "She looks good. She's healthy. She's smart. There is no cause to make me worried. So that is a relief," he said. Despite that, Brobst never became a nun.
In 2006, Brobst married Grammy-nominated rocker, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The two tied the knot in a Latin-language ceremony at a church Gibson built in California. Brobst wore a white, Cinderella ball-gown wedding dress. Like her parents, she has grown her own large family; she and Shepherd have six children. On her Instagram, Brobst describes herself as a "mother, wife, hypnotist, hoop dancer, and soulful revolutionary."
Christian Gibson
Christian Gibson and Edward Gibson are Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore's twin sons. The twins were born in Australia in 1982. During his childhood, Christian lived in Glenroy, Victoria. Rather than being interested in acting, Christian was fascinated at a young age with the behind-the-scenes aspects of filmmaking. Despite this, he still had one notable (uncredited) film role, playing a soldier in his father's movie "We Were Soldiers." Notably, the film was written and directed by Randall Wallace, who also collaborated with Mel on "Braveheart."
Christian took courses in film theory. On his Instagram account, he describes himself as a camera/Steadicam operator. He has worked in the entertainment industry on films such as "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Daddy's Home 2." Christian also worked on the Netflix horror hit "Bird Box" which debuted in 2018. While he's not an actor, he's still following in his father's footsteps by delivering exceptional cinematography.
Edward Gibson
Edward Gibson is the second of the Gibson twins. Unlike other members of his family, he has no connection to the entertainment industry, and undertook his studies at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco. Edward's focus there was on another type of artistry than his father's: glass blowing.
Ed, as he's known as, also established a furniture company, Natural Edge, where he crafts pieces from wood imported from Fiji. The inspiration for his business came from the time he spent on the South Pacific archipelago. There, he observed trees that had been affected by disease or toppled by tropical storms. "In Fiji we call this wood 'Vaivai'" he told Malibu 90265 Magazine. "In English it is commonly referred to as 'rain tree' or 'monkey pod.' It was important to me that the rain trees not go to waste. And so I decided to create something that would allow the beauty of these trees to live on and bring joy to others through another form." Edward refers to his furniture creations as "functional art."
William 'Will' Gibson
William "Will" Gibson was born in 1985 and is the fourth child of Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore. He has no public social media nor has he given any interviews. Will is both an actor and a producer, and served as an associate producer for the 2011 TV Series "B.Y.O.D.: Bring Your Own Doc." His acting work includes playing the character Mark in the 2012 film "Get the Gringo" which starred his father.
In 2018, Will married actor Stephanie Nur, who appeared in "1883" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." In 2019, the couple starred in the science fiction short together, "The Last Night of Our World," and in 2024, Nur leaned into similar work as her father-in-law when she played Salome in the biblical film "Mary." Despite Will and his wife's own work in the entertainment industry, Mel's son leads one of the most private lives of the Gibson children.
Louie Gibson
Louie Gibson was born to Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore in 1988 in Australia, and moved to the U.S. when he was 8 years old. He has followed in his father's footsteps, earning a BFA in film production from Chapman University in 2011. In 2016, he made his directorial debut with the Western-themed horror film, "Happy Hunting." He later directed his brother, Milo Gibson, in "Manifest West."
Louis has opened up about what his goals are a director, and the kinds of stories he likes to reveal through his films. "I think it has to have some meaning, it has to resonate in some way, that's like the most obvious thing to say, but that's not always the case," he told Script. "Even I think with something that's action-packed and fun, I think it's always important, if you can, put some human element in that. I think that's what makes people hang on to it."
In 2016, Louie married actor Annet Mahendru of "The Americans" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond." While his wife will probably say otherwise, many argue that Louie is often considered a Mel look-alike. "I'm not as ugly as that guy," Louie quipped to The Daily Telegraph (via the Daily Mail). "I say I'm a lot better looking than him." We're inclined to agree that Louie is another example of Hollywood nepo babies who are total twins with their parents.
Milo Gibson
Milo Gibson was born in Australia in 1990 and moved to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. "I grew up in a quiet town, Malibu," he told The Times. "Surfing was a huge thing, sports in general." Despite his father's fame, he says he was sheltered from the influence of show business. "Our parents kept us out of that type of world. Because it changes people, I think." Milo went from working as a massage therapist and an electrician to entering the world from which he was once sheltered. The pull of the silver screen finally won, with Milo having several film credits including "Gangster Land," "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," "Breaking & Exiting," and "All the Devil's Men."
Milo has also performed a secondary role in "Hacksaw Ridge," one of Mel Gibson's most acclaimed directorial achievements. Milo told The Times that seeing his dad in front of the camera was "interesting" because Mel is "amazing at seeing things people don't see." Furthermore, working with his father was "very professional, definitely director-actor rather than father-son. Although he'd crack the odd joke about nepotism."
Milo told People Now that he values his father's opinions, including those on filmmaking. Milo said Mel taught him that, as an actor, he should always ignore the camera and the people on the set. In Mel's mind, such things are just a distraction from the craft of acting.
Thomas Gibson
Thomas Gibson is the youngest child of Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore. He was born in Los Angeles in 1999. While still a minor, Thomas experienced the separation of his parents in 2006 and later their divorce in 2011.
Thomas keeps a low-profile and stays away from the limelight his father and some of his siblings garner. He doesn't have any public social media accounts, and search engines continuously confuse him with actor Thomas Gibson who's known for his appearances on TV shows such as "Chicago Hope," "Dharma & Greg," and the long-running "Criminal Minds" drama.
Thomas appears to be so private that he hasn't even publicly discussed why he feels the need to shy away from the spotlight. However, if he ever decides to enter the entertainment industry as an adult (like his brother Milo Gibson) he would presumably have an easier time finding work than most other actors. While some nepo babies have been open about their struggles, most have an easy time finding work in the entertainment industry.
Oksana Grigorieva
In 2007, Mel Gibson began a relationship with Russian singer-songwriter and pianist, Oksana Grigorieva. Grigorieva grew up in the Soviet Union, but always dreamed of living in the West. At theage of 20, she left her homeland and headed to London where she was discovered byroyal photographer Patrick Lichfield, and her photos ended up in fashion magazines. Ultimately,Grigorieva landed in Los Angeles where she began to sing at a high-end restaurant. There,she met Gibson who was separated from Robyn Moore. In a short time, the actor invited Grigorieva to move in with him. In 2009, they had a daughter whom they named Lucia.
The relationship between Gibson and Grigorieva would not stand the test of time. In 2010, Grigorieva accused Gibson of hitting her in the teeth. Grigorieva said that two weeks after that altercation, Gibson hit her twice and choked her while she held Lucia. "I thought he would kill me," she told People. The situation was quite contentious and dueling restraining orders were filed. An investigation into Gibson's violent behavior took place.
The situation further erupted with the release of six audio tapes in which Gibson isheard ranting and raging against Grigorieva as well as using racial slurs and profanity. Negotiationsbetween the two ensued regarding custody of Lucia and public discussion of the incident andthe tapes. In a turn of events, Grigorieva ended up forfeiting settlement money when she brokeconfidentiality and appeared on "The Howard Stern" shown in 2013. For his part, Gibson was sentenced to three years of probation, community service, and had to undergo counseling.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Lucia Gibson
Lucia Gibson, born in 2009, is the daughter of Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva. In addition to the many half-siblings she has on her father's side, she also has an older half-brother, Alexander Dalton, on her mother's side. Alexander is the son of Grigorieva and Timothy Dalton, a British actor who is most famous for playing James Bond in two films from the late 1980s: "The Living Daylights" and "Licence to Kill." Following the abuse she faced from Mel Gibson, Grigorieva spoke highly of Lucia and Alexander. "Music and my children saved me," Grigorieva told ABC News Radio. "I'm a very lucky woman."
In 2014, Mel Gibson told Extra he wanted to be better at parenting a daughter than he was the first time around. In 2024, Lucia was present at the premiere of Mel's movie "Monster Summer" alongside her father and her half-brother, Lars Gerard Gibson. Mel's appearance on the red carpet was an atypical choice for him. He has largely avoided such events since his antisemitism controversy in 2006.
Rosalind Ross
The major age gap between Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross had many tongues wagging in Hollywood when they pair met in 2014. But the generational difference didn't seem to bother the pair. In 2017, Gibson and the screenwriter and film director welcomed a son together, Lars Gerard Gibson.
As an artist, Ross is perhaps most known for writing and directing "Father Stu," a biopic about Stuart Long, a boxer who became a Catholic priest. Mark Wahlberg played the titular character while Mel Gibson had a role in the film as Stuart's father, Bill Long. Ross wanted "Father Stu" to stand out from other biopics by infusing the film with a sense of humor. She hoped that putting jokes in the movie would help it appeal to audiences. During an interview with The A.V. Club, Ross was asked if Mel Gibson impacted her approach to filmmaking. "Yeah, he has been my mentor and a huge inspiration of mine," she said. "'Braveheart' is still my favorite movie of all time! Undoubtedly, he's been a huge influence. But I really want to create my own identity as a filmmaker, and I think I have a very distinctive, different identity from now [on after 'Father Stu']."
Despite Ross' admiration for Mel as an artist, the relationship did not last. The couple covertly split in 2024 after nine years together, and announced their separation the following year. They sent People a joint statement in which they said they will co-parent Lars going forward.
Lars Gerard Gibson
Lars Gerard Gibson was born in 2017 to Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross. During an interview with Extra, Gibson joked about becoming a father for the ninth time. "Oh, sure, just one more," he said. "I'm just there to catch." When asked if he was anxious about having another child, the star responded, "Well, you know, I'm too old to get nervous. I think my adrenals are worn out so, I don't even react anymore."
During another interview with Extra, Mel gave fans insight into Lars' personality. He said that his son had an incredible amount of energy and wore him out. The "Pocahontas" star compared his son to "a little Viking" and said that he was "a handful" at all times, regardless of context. Mel said spending time with Lars during the COVID-19 pandemic helped him to understand his son. The pandemic was an unsalvageable nightmare for billions of people, so it's refreshing to hear that Mel found a silver lining in it.