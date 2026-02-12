Meet Mel Gibson's Nine Kids & Their Mothers

The following article includes mentions of racism and domestic abuse.

Mel Gibson is a well-recognized name in Hollywood and has received acclaim for both his acting and directing. He's especially known for starring in the films "Mad Mad," "Lethal Weapon," "Pocahontas," and "The Patriot." Along with that, he has directed "Braveheart," "Apocalypto," and "Hacksaw Ridge." However, Gibson's accomplishments have not come without controversy. From writing, directing, and producing "The Passion of the Christ" to Mel Gibson's alliance with President Donald Trump, the star has, to say the least, ruffled some feathers among colleagues and fans along the way.

Given how much tabloid attention Gibson has received, one might expect that his family would be in the spotlight as well. On the contrary, the actor's children have mostly flown under the radar even though there are so many of them. As of 2026, Gibson has nine children — seven sons and three daughters — with three different women. "As a parent, everybody screws up," he told The Times. "There's no such thing as a perfect parent and it's so easy to mess up. But hopefully I've screwed up less than most." So, who are Mel Gibson's nine children and their mothers?