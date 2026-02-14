The Tragic Truth About Aretha Franklin's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse and alcohol addiction.

Legendary singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin was hailed as the "Queen of Soul" and became one of the industry's most successful music artists, selling over 75 million records while earning an astounding 18 Grammy Awards. Not only was the powerhouse performer known for timeless songs like "Respect" and "I Say a Little Prayer," but she also used her platform and voice to fight for both civil and women's rights.

Despite ultimately achieving the status of a music icon, Franklin's journey to fame was plagued by endless heartaches and hardships. Behind closed doors, the musician dealt with her fair share of tragedies, as she not only became a teenage mother at a shockingly young age but was also trapped in an abusive marriage that led to an addiction to alcohol.

Over the years, Franklin found herself the target of relentless tabloid scrutiny, as her weight, drinking habits, and romantic partners all became endless fodder for the media. As a result, the trailblazing singer remained fiercely protective of her private life and did not mince words when it came to her critics. As impressive as her six-decade career was, Franklin's rise to stardom was even more remarkable as she overcame adversity and earned the respect of millions.