Ainsley Earhardt Seems Closer To This Trump Family Member Than We Expected

From a would-be orthodontist to a major news journalist, a divorced mom to part of a Fox News power couple, Ainsley Earhardt's transformation has been hugely impressive to watch. But who knew she was also closely connected to a surprising member of the first family? The "Fox & Friends" co-host was spotted on February 1, 2026, sharing a warm greeting with Tiffany Trump outside Mar-a-Lago. They were among the many high-profile guests there to witness the wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, both prominent members of President Donald Trump's cabinet.

It was somewhat shocking to see Tiffany there in the first place. Unlike other members of her famous family, the younger of the president's two daughters has never been heavily involved in politics. The Georgetown Law grad's Instagram feed is also refreshingly free of boasts about her dad's accomplishments or rants against the liberal world. Elmore and Lara Trump are besties — Lara even got an online ordination so she could officiate the wedding — but there's no indication that the bride is just as tight with Tiffany, so it's likely all the Trump children were invited as a goodwill gesture.

Donald Trump Jr. also attended, along with his fiancée, Bettina Anderson. How Tiffany and Earhardt became chummy is a mystery. They're not close in age, and they don't live in the same area; Earhardt enjoys a rather lavish lifestyle with two homes in Manhattan, while the first daughter and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, settled in Miami. They're both mothers, but Earhardt's daughter was born more than a decade before Tiffany's son — far too big a divide for play dates. Likewise, the model apparently hasn't been interviewed by Earhardt at any point, either during or after the 2024 elections.