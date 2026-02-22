Ainsley Earhardt Seems Closer To This Trump Family Member Than We Expected
From a would-be orthodontist to a major news journalist, a divorced mom to part of a Fox News power couple, Ainsley Earhardt's transformation has been hugely impressive to watch. But who knew she was also closely connected to a surprising member of the first family? The "Fox & Friends" co-host was spotted on February 1, 2026, sharing a warm greeting with Tiffany Trump outside Mar-a-Lago. They were among the many high-profile guests there to witness the wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, both prominent members of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
It was somewhat shocking to see Tiffany there in the first place. Unlike other members of her famous family, the younger of the president's two daughters has never been heavily involved in politics. The Georgetown Law grad's Instagram feed is also refreshingly free of boasts about her dad's accomplishments or rants against the liberal world. Elmore and Lara Trump are besties — Lara even got an online ordination so she could officiate the wedding — but there's no indication that the bride is just as tight with Tiffany, so it's likely all the Trump children were invited as a goodwill gesture.
Donald Trump Jr. also attended, along with his fiancée, Bettina Anderson. How Tiffany and Earhardt became chummy is a mystery. They're not close in age, and they don't live in the same area; Earhardt enjoys a rather lavish lifestyle with two homes in Manhattan, while the first daughter and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, settled in Miami. They're both mothers, but Earhardt's daughter was born more than a decade before Tiffany's son — far too big a divide for play dates. Likewise, the model apparently hasn't been interviewed by Earhardt at any point, either during or after the 2024 elections.
Tiffany Trump may be moving further into her famous father's sphere
Tiffany Trump's sweet interaction with Ainsley Earhardt at the Mar-a-Lago wedding could hint at a developing friendship between the two women, who have no doubt connected at various social events and fundraisers. In fact, their views and experiences may well have bonded them more than you might expect. Another intriguing possibility is that the first daughter is looking to get closer to everyone in her father's inner circle — including top conservative media personalities — as a testing of the waters for her own future. Since Donald Trunp's second inauguration, Tiffany has been increasingly visible.
Most notably, she and husband Michael Boulos were invited to join Donald and Melania Trump on their September 2025 visit to the UK, where the foursome even dined with the royals. Her Instagram page features photos of Tiffany visiting the White House, attending the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, and feasting at a state dinner honoring Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Is it possible the Georgetown Law grad might be working for her father in the near future? Despite being a senior advisor during his initial term, Ivanka Trump made it clear she wouldn't be joining President Trump's administration the second time around.
Hiring Tiffany, a lawyer and criminal justice reform specialist, could only help the divisive politician's mission. She wouldn't be the only family member on board either; her father-in-law, Massad Boulos, is the Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs. A job in the White House would bump her visibility and prestige up a few notches, and Tiffany would definitely spend more time with Earhardt, including on "Fox & Friends."