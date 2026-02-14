11 Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' reputation is in shambles, but he used to be one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. His roles in "Free Guy," "The Proposal," and the "Deadpool" franchise made him seem charming and witty. Probably not to everyone, though. At the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Shania Twain changed the lyrics of her iconic song, "That Don't Impress Me Much," to, "OK, so you're Ryan Reynolds? That don't impress me much." While he's still friends with many industry peers, with others, his relationship has, well, possibly fizzled.

He previously ruffled feathers when he married Blake Lively on a former slave plantation. Reynolds later apologized for his and Lively's wedding, but his reputation took a more serious hit after he got involved in the legal drama between his wife and Justin Baldoni — he seemingly took a swipe at Baldoni in "Deadpool & Wolverine" by writing in a minor character, Nicepool, who is speculated to be a parody of Baldoni and his nice-guy persona. Taylor Swift might not be a Reynolds fan either, despite being the godmother of his and Lively's children. After she was named in the Lively-Baldoni legal affair, an insider told Page Six that Swift "can't help but feel used" by Lively. This has seemingly affected her relationship with Reynolds, as Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, is said to have unfollowed the "Buried" actor on Instagram, giving more wind to the possibility of a fallout. But they're not the only ones; here are several other celebs who seemingly can't stand Reynolds.