11 Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds' reputation is in shambles, but he used to be one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. His roles in "Free Guy," "The Proposal," and the "Deadpool" franchise made him seem charming and witty. Probably not to everyone, though. At the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Shania Twain changed the lyrics of her iconic song, "That Don't Impress Me Much," to, "OK, so you're Ryan Reynolds? That don't impress me much." While he's still friends with many industry peers, with others, his relationship has, well, possibly fizzled.
He previously ruffled feathers when he married Blake Lively on a former slave plantation. Reynolds later apologized for his and Lively's wedding, but his reputation took a more serious hit after he got involved in the legal drama between his wife and Justin Baldoni — he seemingly took a swipe at Baldoni in "Deadpool & Wolverine" by writing in a minor character, Nicepool, who is speculated to be a parody of Baldoni and his nice-guy persona. Taylor Swift might not be a Reynolds fan either, despite being the godmother of his and Lively's children. After she was named in the Lively-Baldoni legal affair, an insider told Page Six that Swift "can't help but feel used" by Lively. This has seemingly affected her relationship with Reynolds, as Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, is said to have unfollowed the "Buried" actor on Instagram, giving more wind to the possibility of a fallout. But they're not the only ones; here are several other celebs who seemingly can't stand Reynolds.
Reynolds' marriage to Scarlett Johansson might not have ended as peacefully as people believe
Before Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was married to another famous actress: Scarlett Johansson. The ex-couple were married for just over two years before they gave a joint statement to People announcing their split. While the reason why Reynolds and Johansson divorced wasn't given at the time, their statement read, "We entered our relationship with love, and it's with love and kindness we leave it." On the surface, this seemed like a pretty respectable separation. Underneath it all, though, there might have been more to the story.
Reynolds met his now-wife, Blake Lively, on the set of 2010's "Green Lantern" while he was still married to Johansson. Despite the duo insisting they were only friends at the time of filming, Cat Marnell, a journalist and New York Times best-selling author, claimed in a since-deleted 2024 X, formerly Twitter, post (via Perez Hilton): "Fun fact Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hooked up when RR was still married to ScarJo, and holed up in a NOLA hotel room during ['Green Lantern']." Marnell even said Lively and Reynolds' publicity teams worked tirelessly to keep the story from coming to the surface.
Based on the rumor alone, it can't be said for sure if Reynolds cheated on Johansson with Lively. Nonetheless, a cheating rumor is never good for a relationship. Though, how Johansson's now-husband, Colin Jost, feels about Reynolds could be an indicator that the "Black Widow" star is over it — we'll likely never know.
Martha Stewart sees through Ryan Reynolds' funny-guy act
Ryan Reynolds' brand is built around being witty. From the movies he picks to being funny during interviews, he seems to have a way with humor. His banter with Blake Lively on social media is also quite popular. For example, in a 2021 Instagram post, he joked, "What a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official. I know how important that was to her."
His neighbor, Martha Stewart, however, sees him in a different light. During her appearance on Bilt Rewards' "Rent Free" game show in November 2024, she revealed that Reynolds is "not so funny in real life. ... He's very serious." Bummer. She further explained, "He can act funny, but he isn't funny." It was hard to tell if Stewart's commentary was a criticism or an observation.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens had an interesting interpretation of Stewart's revelation on her show, "Candace." Owens alleged that Stewart was "alerting the public to the fact that Ryan Reynolds is kind of a psycho." She continued, "Like she [Stewart] didn't say it, but she was like, 'he's pretty serious,' like she's basically letting people know that he puts on this persona as this funny, nice guy, and this isn't who he is."
Mathew Perry reportedly accused Ryan Reynolds of stealing his comedy
Mathew Perry's portrayal of Chandler Bing on "Friends" has a fan base of its own. His character's sarcasm and quick wit arguably stole the show. But with his and Reynolds' similar humor, Perry might have been skeptical of his peer's comedic originality. An insider told Radar Online that Perry felt like Reynolds "stole his character and delivery, and it kills him that he's never admitted it." If this were true, it doesn't seem like a small thing either, as Perry reportedly wasn't able to make peace with it for 25 years. That said, this comes from an unnamed source, and Perry — who tragically died in 2023 — never confirmed nor denied any of this.
The only thing worse than copying someone is not giving any credit to said person, and Reynolds is said to have checked both boxes. The insider also claimed, "It bugs Matthew so much that Ryan never even gave him a single mention. That's all it would have taken." The vendetta against Reynolds reportedly stemmed from how he portrayed his character, Michael "Berg" Bergen, in the late-'90s, early-'00s sitcom, "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place." Perry supposedly believed his "Friends" character "set the template for Ryan's whole voice as a performer and eventually as a writer and producer."
Ryan Reynolds shared how he thought Wesley Snipes hated him
Ryan Reynolds might be able to charm a lot of people, but Wesley Snipes is not one of them — and Reynolds tried. When IGN asked him if he was able to get Snipes to laugh on the set of 2004's "Blade: Trinity," he shared, "No, I don't know if I ever got him to laugh, the guy's Blade." Reynolds explained how he hoped that Snipes at least laughed "on the inside," confessing that the process was challenging and that he hadn't "experienced anything like that."
While discussing tension on the set of "Blade: Trinity," Reynolds didn't seem to hold back in the aforementioned interview. He described how his personality differs from Snipes', as well as the fact that Snipes stayed in his character through the entirety of filming, so it was hard to crack a joke with him. There were a few instances that suggested Snipes wasn't fond of Reynolds' goofy personality. Reynolds told IGN about an unscripted moment with co-star Jessica Biel on set, not realizing the cameras were still rolling. He recalled, "I say, 'He [Snipes] hates me, doesn't he?' And she's [Biel] like, 'Yeah.'" Snipes is somewhat notorious for being difficult to work with — he's even admitted to knowing about his reputation. That said, Reynolds expressed respect for Snipes' craft, method acting, and the process.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds are said to no longer be friends
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds grew close after working together on the 2017 sci-fi thriller, "Life." During an interview on Extra TV, their bromance was shining through, and Gyllenhaal admitted to respecting Reynolds. In 2019, Reynolds even posted a picture with Hugh Jackman on Instagram with a humorous caption, saying, "Happy #BestFriendsDay to Jake Gyllenhaal! (Not pictured)."
At the 2019 premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal answered rather strangely when E! Insider inquired about his friendship with Reynolds. When asked, "What's it going to take for him to actually be BFFs with you?" He responded, "In truth, there was a time [when] we were." While that interview seemed relatively lighthearted by the end, Gyllenhaal and Reynolds' relationship seemed to take a turn for the worse. An insider told OK! Magazine how their friendship began to fizzle because they competed for similar roles.
A social media move then added fuel to the fire. Reynolds reportedly unfollowed Gyllenhaal on Instagram, and Gyllenhaal eventually followed suit. While speaking about it on her YouTube channel "Flaawsome Talk," journalist Kjersti Flaa interpreted the Instagram unfollow as Reynolds wanting "to make a point ... that I don't like you anymore." She added, "To actually go out and unfollow someone, that's pretty serious." On the other hand, an insider told Radar Online, "Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then." The source added, "Friends think it was Jake who stepped away to be his own man."
Director Chris Columbus felt insulted by the stoner-themed parody of his famous movie
Chris Columbus wasn't happy with one of the movies Ryan Reynolds was attached to as a producer in 2018. "Stoned Alone," a loose interpretation of Columbus' beloved movie "Home Alone," was supposed to be a stoner spin on the original movie, and the legendary filmmaker didn't shy away from making his feelings known about the parody. During an interview with The Independent, Columbus went so far as to call Reynolds' movie "an insult to the art of cinema." He urged the public to watch the original movie, as he thought there was no chance the Reynolds reboot could be better. Luckily for him, the movie is said to be stuck at the developmental stage, as of this writing.
It is clear that Columbus has a tremendous amount of respect for "Home Alone" — he told The Independent that he acted like he was directing "The Godfather" during its production. Columbus also told Entertainment Tonight in 2025 that "Home Alone" — and its equally successful 1992 sequel — perfectly encapsulate their moment in film history, thus it would be a "mistake" to keep the franchise going. He evidently feels the same about an R-rated parody.
Tim Miller chose not to be a part of 'Deadpool 2' after clashing with Reynolds
One reason why director Tim Miller left "Deadpool 2" is said to be because of control issues with Ryan Reynolds. As Miller told KCRW (via Heroic Hollywood), "Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise. You can work that way as a director, quite successfully, but I can't." An insider told The Wrap in 2016 that Miller was keen on producing a larger-scale sequel, while Reynolds wanted to keep things in a similar budget range as the first film.
However, during a different interview with CG Garage (via Bleeding Cool News), Miller pushed back against that narrative and set the record straight about what he had in mind for "Deadpool 2." He explained, "I didn't want to make some stylized movie that was three times the budget, and if you read the internet ... I wanted to make the same kind of movie that we made before, because I think that's the right kind of movie to make for the character." He warned readers not to accept everything online as fact.
It is difficult to decipher what kind of clash in control was happening on set for Miller to ditch the project entirely. Nonetheless, in his CG Garage interview before the film's 2018 release, Miller wished the production team well and hoped the movie would turn out great. He also went on to express love for the actors working on the movie and wished them nothing but success.
Gerard Butler doesn't watch Ryan Reynolds' movies
Ryan Reynolds is known for some really famous movies. However, Gerard Butler claimed that he doesn't keep up with Reynolds' filmography. During a 2021 interview with UNILAD, Butler was asked a question regarding the similarities between his movie, "Gamer," and Reynolds' "Free Guy." Butler confessed, "I actually don't know what 'Free Guy' is." Butler also said that he doesn't "watch Ryan Reynolds movies." This could have been the Scottish actor throwing shade at Reynolds, but there is a possibility that he genuinely doesn't watch Reynolds' movies, and there was nothing more to it.
Reynolds took the opportunity to respond to this humorously on Instagram. He shared a picture of a People report discussing Butler's confession, and he captioned it "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what 'Free Guy' is?" Butler never clarified his UNILAD interview statement regarding Reynolds, and he didn't even respond to Reynolds' Instagram post publicly. So, it's not clear what the intention was there, leaving it up to interpretation.
Hugh Jackman is said to be keeping his distance from Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are known for their banter and playful trolling of each other. They also seemed to be pretty close to each other. In 2018, Jackman shared a picture of himself and Reynolds hugging on X and captioned it, "Because I'm told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you're NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday." In 2024, Reynolds shared a picture of them on Instagram in a friendly pose on Jackman's birthday, telling him that he hopes "we get to do this 'til we're 90." Unfortunately, that might not be the case for their friendship.
Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni is said to have caused Reynolds and Jackman's friendship to hit "a speed bump," as per gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack. He shared that an insider told him, "It's subtle at first — a missed text here, a cold shoulder there — but those close to them can feel the tension." A different source reportedly explained to him that Jackman has been "stepping back for his own sanity." On the other hand, he claimed to have learned that Reynolds has been reaching out to his pal, to no avail. All the while, Jackman is being cautious not to get roped into the lawsuit drama. An insider explained that Jackman is "loyal, but even he has limits when it comes to messy legal battles." Shuter was also told that, even though Reynolds is seen joking online, he is frustrated by Jackman in private. That said, these details are shared by anonymous sources, and so they should be taken with a grain of salt.
Kjersti Flaa claimed that Ryan Reynolds is not as he seems to be
YouTuber and entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa has been one of the strongest critics of Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, after her legal woes with Justin Baldoni came to light. Her passion for Reynolds likely stems from a personal bad experience she had during a cringey interview with Lively, which had people talking for all the wrong reasons. Through the title of the video on "Flaawsome Talk," her YouTube channel, she even shared that her interview with Lively made her want to leave her job.
But in another video on her channel, titled " — They're HORRIBLE people !!!" she claimed that " ... Ryan Reynolds had been hiding his real personality for this long [from] everyone." Before that, she shared a conversation between her work peer and a representative from Sony, who distributed Lively and Baldoni's 2024 film, "It Ends with Us." Flaa revealed, " ... My colleague said [to the rep], 'It's so weird that Ryan Reynolds is married to her [Blake Lively]. What does he see in her? She's so horrible.' And then the Sony rep said, 'He's horrible, too. He's a horrible person. Both of them are horrible to work with.' ... And then my colleague was like, 'Wow, we didn't know that because he's always been so nice to journalists.'" Flaa went on to say that she is relieved people are seeing through Reynolds and Lively's "scam," suggesting she isn't buying their nice public persona.
Candace Owens called Ryan Reynolds a 'psycho'
Candace Owens has been another strong critic of Ryan Reynolds, after she caught wind of his and Blake Lively's drama. In a February 2025 Instagram Story post (via OK! Magazine), she claimed, "Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of 'It Ends With Us.' Lately, everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is ... Ryan Reynolds." She also said that she thinks Reynolds is "grossly insecure." The political pundit explained her reasoning by claiming that his insecurity is partially catalyzed by his tendency to look for younger romantic partners — Reynolds is 11 years Lively's senior. Owens also speculated, "I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged. I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator), and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse."
While speaking about Reynolds on her show "Candace," she jokingly said, "Ryan Reynolds on an enneagram is a psycho." She also shared her interpretation of what she believed were text messages between Reynolds and Baldoni. Owens explained how she thinks Baldoni was trying to be nice to Reynolds on text by saying he's a fan of Reynolds and wishes to be friends with him. She sees Reynolds, on the other hand, "sitting there like yes, this is exactly what I want, a puppy to kick in the mouth, and you'll do what I say."