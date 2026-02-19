The Brutal Interviews That Soured Katherine Heigl's Reputation In Hollywood

Despite an impressive string of career successes, Katherine Heigl had a tough time in Hollywood for more than a decade following her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in 2010. Even with hit rom-coms like "27 Dresses," "Knocked Up," and "The Ugly Truth" under her belt, Heigl got unfairly labeled as being difficult to work with, and many future job opportunities dried up as a result. It seems a series of unfortunate interviews Heigl did all the way back in 2007 is likely the reason for her career faltering for several years afterward.

Heigl sat down for an installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" video series in June 2023, where she spoke with her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Ellen Pompeo. Heigl got candid about how her relationship with this industry – and with fans – soured due to her strongly worded and opinionated appearances during the height of her fame. She specifically pointed to an interview with Vanity Fair in 2007 in which she said she felt her film "Knocked Up" was "a little sexist," which later elicited a rebuke from co-star Seth Rogen.

She also took flack at the time for abstaining from being considered for an Emmy for her work on "Grey's Anatomy," because, as she told the Los Angeles Times (via Washington Post), she was not "given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination." Many saw this comment as Heigl throwing serious shade at the show's writers. Two years later, she took "Grey's Anatomy" to task for their strenuous 17-hour shooting days while appearing on "The Late Show With David Letterman." These outspoken complaints led to Heigl developing a reputation for being hard to work with. "I'm always the bad guy," Heigl told Pompeo. "People like me to be the bad guy."