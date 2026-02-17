Celebs & News Anchors Former CNN Star Don Lemon Has Beefed With

One of Don Lemon's longest-running feuds was with Donald Trump, spanning back to the latter's first term as president of the U.S. In February 2017, according to Entertainment Weekly, Trump called out Lemon during a White House press conference, accusing Lemon's show of being

"anti-Trump" while griping about "the hatred and venom coming from his mouth." Trump's animosity toward Lemon had only increased by the following year, when he shared his opinion of Lemon's interview with LeBron James. "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump tweeted. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do." Lemon fired back on his show. "Referring to African-Americans as 'dumb' ... is one of the oldest canards of America's racist past and present," Lemon said (via Facebook).

By early 2020, one might assume that Trump would be too consumed with matters of state to complain about a CNN anchor, but that assumption would be flat-out wrong. "Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!)" tweeted Trump.

Trump's antipathy toward Lemon was as strong as ever during his second term as POTUS. After Lemon reported on an ICE protest, Trump dissed Lemon during a White House press conference, complaining that ICE agents had been "abused by guys like Don Lemon, who's, you know, a lightweight, a loser" (via Fox News). When Lemon was subsequently arrested on the behest of the Trump administration's Department of Justice and indicted on federal charges, it was clear that Lemon was still living rent-free in Trump's head when the president took the opportunity to gloat. "But he's a sleazebag," Trump said of Lemon, as reported by The National Desk. "He had no viewers," Trump added, referring to Lemon as "a failed host."