Kimberly Guilfoyle's Worst-Dressed Moments During Trump's First Term

Kimberly Guilfoyle is known for her polarizing fashion choices. Now that she's serving as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle has switched up her wardrobe a bit and added a succession of Kamala Harris-esque pantsuits. However, Guilfoyle's also stayed true to her old ways and showcased some skin-tight outfits in Greece. "Ambassador of bad taste," joked one Instagram user, alongside a video clip of Guilfoyle posing in a bedazzled minidress.

While it may seem like Guilfoyle's fashion has always followed this tacky template, she's gone through a lot of changes in the decades she's been in the public eye. For instance, when Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom were married in the early 2000s, her style was often understated (although she did display some modest glam in a September 2004 Harper's Bazaar photo spread). After she left her legal career and joined the team at Fox News, Guilfoyle's fashion preferences shifted more dramatically. Both in and out of the studio, Guilfoyle appeared in more form-fitting dresses, some with shorter hems and lower necklines.

Although her style has steadily evolved, some of Guilfoyle's fashion missteps have long roots. While her allegiance to skin-baring, revealing 'fits reportedly proved to be a thorn in Donald Trump Jr.'s side (per People), even in her pre-Trump era, Guilfoyle stepped out in a selection of bad outfits. Some of those past mistakes included issues with animal prints and transparency. Fast forward to 2017, when Donald Trump entered his first presidential term, and similar mistakes were still evident in Guilfoyle's attire.