The Throwback Kimberly Guilfoyle Outfit That Would Fit In Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Closet
There are three things that always seem to be a constant when it comes to MAGA women in President Donald Trump's inner circle: Mar-A-Lago face, the Republican makeup trend, and questionable leather outfits. The latter is usually associated with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who's had several leather looks that were total fashion fails. However, that hasn't stopped the Governor of Arkansas from rocking the material pretty much any chance she gets.
While Sanders once stepped out in a leather dress that not even Kimberly Guilfoyle would wear, it turns out there is a leather dress that the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece will don. In an Instagram post from December 2023, Guilfoyle wore a tight leather minidress that, honestly, didn't look even a little bit comfortable, based on how she's standing next to Donald Trump. Her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., is also in the photo, a sign of happier times before he ditched her for Bettina Anderson.
We can already see Sanders texting Guilfoyle on their 'private' Signal chat to ask her where she got that leather dress. While the controversial politician enjoys rocking colored leather outfits, she also loves the traditional brown/black leather attire.
Leather is having a major moment in the White House
Sarah Huckabee Sanders may love a leather outfit, but she isn't the only one. Besides her and Kimberly Guilfoyle, other MAGA members have been caught rocking either a full leather look or just an accessory. For starters, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been seen sporting leather on multiple occasions, including a pair of black leather pants, which actually work for her. The Gen-Z politician also wore leather to the 2025 Super Bowl, this time donning a black leather dress for the occasion.
While Leavitt's leather choices arguably looked good on her, the same can't be said for Tiffany Trump. She posted a photo to Instagram that seemed like the cover of a YA dystopian novel, or even just another "Handmaid's Tale," that featured a dark red dress and cloak combo and long, black leather gloves. Choices were made. Clearly, Trump is taking style cues from Sanders.
Although she's not in the White House anymore, even Malia Obama is rocking the leather style, photographed back in March 2025 wearing a long leather jacket and looking like the epitome of cool with a capital 'c'. Too bad Sanders has never come across that way when she wears anything leather.