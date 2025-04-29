The Throwback Kimberly Guilfoyle Outfit That Would Fit In Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Closet

There are three things that always seem to be a constant when it comes to MAGA women in President Donald Trump's inner circle: Mar-A-Lago face, the Republican makeup trend, and questionable leather outfits. The latter is usually associated with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who's had several leather looks that were total fashion fails. However, that hasn't stopped the Governor of Arkansas from rocking the material pretty much any chance she gets.

While Sanders once stepped out in a leather dress that not even Kimberly Guilfoyle would wear, it turns out there is a leather dress that the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece will don. In an Instagram post from December 2023, Guilfoyle wore a tight leather minidress that, honestly, didn't look even a little bit comfortable, based on how she's standing next to Donald Trump. Her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., is also in the photo, a sign of happier times before he ditched her for Bettina Anderson.

We can already see Sanders texting Guilfoyle on their 'private' Signal chat to ask her where she got that leather dress. While the controversial politician enjoys rocking colored leather outfits, she also loves the traditional brown/black leather attire.