Inside Kristi Noem's Incredibly Lavish Lifestyle In MAGA-Land

At first glance, one of the most eye-catching things about Kristi Noem is her luxurious hair. Her long, brown locks are thick and curly, framing her face quite well. Noem's hair hasn't always looked like this, however — for one, Noem was a blond throughout the 1990s, something her 1992 wedding photos help support. Besides that, Noem sported darker hair that was much shorter from the early 2010s up until 2020, which was the first time her hair went past her shoulders.

To be clear, Noem has never stated that she uses hair extensions. However, plenty of experts have given their opinion on Noem's hair, and have all come to the same conclusion: It isn't just (largely) fake, but it costs some good money to maintain. In January 2026, hair and makeup artist Amber Renee told The List, "I would guess that she is wearing either sewn or tape in extensions made from premium human hair!" Renee also estimated that Noem was spending several thousand dollars to upkeep her updo, with "somewhere between $1500 and $3000 just for the hair," alone.

Like her hair, it's hard to forget the three major characteristics of most of the Homeland Security secretary's makeup looks: covered, caked, and dramatic — meaning Noem's makeup should never be photographed up close. As someone constantly in the public spotlight and short on time between meetings, there's an extremely high chance that Noem pays for professional makeup services. In April 2020, the Dakota Free Press reported that Noem spent $75,525 on makeup services as part of a larger $130,000 contract signed in May 2019, just a few months into her stint as governor.