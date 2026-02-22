The Lauren Sánchez Dress That Rivaled Her Inappropriate Inauguration Outfit
Being married to Jeff Bezos gave Lauren Sánchez Bezos a pretty lavish life and more fame than she had before. As people seek to criticize anything about her billionaire husband, Sánchez Bezos has also been targeted for her physical appearance, including her face and fashion sense. She's been scrutinized for going too far with her rumored plastic surgery and has a handful of outfits that look worse than her awful wedding dress.
Thanks to her husband, she also has the opportunity to explore her risqué fashion at presidential events. Sánchez Bezos showed off her skin — and caught Mark Zuckerberg's eye — at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration by wearing a white lace bra under a white blazer. However, this isn't the only time she wore an inappropriate outfit to a political event. In 2024, she and Bezos attended a White House state dinner where President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and her gown for that outing was similarly scandalous.
Sánchez Bezos wore a long red dress with a see-through lace corset as the bodice. The neckline nearly left little to the imagination, and the silhouette of the dress hugged her curves. Although Sánchez Bezos looked stunning, her outfit isn't what comes to mind for an occasion like this. One X user claimed that Sánchez Bezos was "getting crucified online for her dress choice" and asked for others' opinions. One reply said, "More proof that money does not buy class." Another person commented, "She looks lovely in the dress, just wasn't the right attire for the event."
Lauren Sánchez Bezos might have listened to critics, despite her impractical shoes
Lauren Sánchez Bezos might have taken notes on the criticism of her inappropriate style at political events and revamped her wardrobe for other high-profile outings. She wore a slightly less revealing look to Christian Dior's Haute Couture Show in Paris in January 2026. The former journalist wore a light gray set, featuring a blazer with a thick, fur-lined collar and a skirt with a ruffled edge. She didn't completely eschew her signature look, sporting a dark gray lace bra underneath the jacket. Sánchez Bezos finished the look with dark gray stiletto heels, though the shoes ended up being a somewhat inappropriate choice for the venue.
She and Jeff Bezos were smiling as they stepped out in an Instagram video by WWD editor Tianwei Zhang. Netizens noticed her uncomfortable walk, likely because of her having to tread on gravel in heels. Some users made fun of Sánchez Bezos's walk, and one sympathetically commented, "Someone get this woman a block heel!" At another point in the day, Sánchez Bezos stumbled in those precarious shoes. Fortunately, she never actually fell and got to enjoy the fashion week festivities.