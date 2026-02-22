The Lauren Sánchez Dress That Rivaled Her Inappropriate Inauguration Outfit

Being married to Jeff Bezos gave Lauren Sánchez Bezos a pretty lavish life and more fame than she had before. As people seek to criticize anything about her billionaire husband, Sánchez Bezos has also been targeted for her physical appearance, including her face and fashion sense. She's been scrutinized for going too far with her rumored plastic surgery and has a handful of outfits that look worse than her awful wedding dress.

Thanks to her husband, she also has the opportunity to explore her risqué fashion at presidential events. Sánchez Bezos showed off her skin — and caught Mark Zuckerberg's eye — at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration by wearing a white lace bra under a white blazer. However, this isn't the only time she wore an inappropriate outfit to a political event. In 2024, she and Bezos attended a White House state dinner where President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and her gown for that outing was similarly scandalous.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Sánchez Bezos wore a long red dress with a see-through lace corset as the bodice. The neckline nearly left little to the imagination, and the silhouette of the dress hugged her curves. Although Sánchez Bezos looked stunning, her outfit isn't what comes to mind for an occasion like this. One X user claimed that Sánchez Bezos was "getting crucified online for her dress choice" and asked for others' opinions. One reply said, "More proof that money does not buy class." Another person commented, "She looks lovely in the dress, just wasn't the right attire for the event."