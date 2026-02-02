Everything We Know About Donald Trump's Orange Makeup

President Donald Trump is about as good at applying his own makeup as he is at running the country; whether that's a compliment or an insult depends on one's perception. The president's signature orange hue has been the subject of many a gossip column, and it's safe to say that even the folks in his administration might be rather curious as to how their leader maintains his stand-out complexion. It seems like White House makeup artists are none the wiser, with sources telling The New York Times in 2019 that the president would not let makeup artists near him. Instead, he insists on doing his makeup himself.

Trump first stepped out with his now signature tangerine tan in 2012. Back then, he was still the host of reality TV show "The Apprentice," with no one (except perhaps Trump himself) able to dream that he'd one day become the country's first apricot-tinged president. Perhaps he thinks it makes him look better; Trump has claimed he's more attractive than several other prominent people, after all. There are many possible reasons why he would hide behind an orange glow, but doing so has ironically evoked more questions and criticism than if he'd simply stuck to his natural skin tone.

Trump tried to shut down the rumors about his orange skin by blaming — wait for it — energy-efficient lightbulbs. Trump made this allegation while addressing Republican legislators in 2019. "Number one, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst," Trump jabbered (per The Guardian). We can say with certainty that energy-efficient lightbulbs are innocent in this matter, and that Trump's mysterious orange glow is entirely of his own making. Here's what else we know about his mango makeup.