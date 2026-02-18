Donald Trump Appoints Yet Another Melania Wannabe To A Top White House Job

During his second term, Donald Trump has seemed eager to leave his architectural stamp on Washington, D.C. In the fall of 2025, Trump began his controversial White House ballroom by ripping away the building's historic East Wing. Like many building projects, this one's had some struggles. Trump ditched his first architect, James McCrery II, when they couldn't agree on ballroom size. However, Trump has been busy making sure that the governmental agency tasked with approving the plans for his ballroom, the Commission of Fine Arts, is full of friendly faces, including an up-and-coming Melania Trump wannabe named Chamberlain Harris.

Trump's new ballroom move is sure to reignite those grifter allegations. After tossing out the commission's previous members, the president started over in January 2026. While Trump's decision to include McCrery, his formerly fired ballroom architect, might be surprising, it's not surprising that Trump picked Harris to join the organization. After all, she is yet another in the small army of Melania-style sycophants Trump has surrounded himself with.

President Donald Trump has appointed a 26-year-old aide with no notable arts experience to the Commission of Fine Arts. https://t.co/BMjypXrjyl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 18, 2026

Harris started working for Trump shortly after graduating from college in 2019. She's held multiple roles with the president since then, from serving as a receptionist to being the Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations at the White House. It's a job title that's very similar to Margo Martin's White House role. Martin is one of the many women in Trump's circle who looks like Melania, and while Harris has less of a resemblance, she definitely seems like a Melania wannabe. Aside from her long, brunette locks and prominent eyebrows, Harris also has Melania's combination of sycophancy and cluelessness.