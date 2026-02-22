Telltale Signs Erika Kirk's Natural Hair Color Isn't Actually Blonde

As the widow of the late conservative podcaster and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk adheres to most MAGA beauty standards, like the heavy makeup many conservative women wear known as Mar-A-Lago face. She's also kept her hair platinum blonde for many years, and there is photo evidence online of her stringy, synthetic hair extensions.

So, it's probably not surprising that Erika's natural hair color isn't actually blonde. But people might not realize just how much evidence exists that the mom of two does a lot of work to transform her hair from brown to icy blonde. In a throwback Instagram photo from 2014, her roots are clearly brown as she poses with "Wizards of Waverly Place" star David Henrie, although there are an abundance of blonde highlights in her hair, so she was on her way to the light side. In more recent Instagram posts from appearances after Charlie's death, videos clearly show that Erika has brown eyebrows, suggesting that she didn't do the work to dye her natural eyebrows to match her hair. Plus, she admitted in a September 2016 Instagram post praising her hairdresser that she flew home to Arizona whenever she needed to get her hair done.