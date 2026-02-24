Side-By-Side Pics Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Face Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

In the aftermath of the November 2024 U.S. presidential elections, very few emergent Democratic leaders have managed to cut through the white noise of executive orders, immigration enforcement, and tariffs. Although Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (typically referred to as AOC) has represented New York's 14th congressional district since 2019, her impact has transcended far beyond the confines of her state. As the youngest woman (and youngest Latina woman) ever sworn into Congress, it was clear that her cutthroat policies and outspoken demeanor at committee meetings spoke to emerging generations of voters. Feuding with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA loyalists, AOC set herself apart in more ways than just policy.

A throwback pic posted by the media outlet Mitu featured the congresswoman's graduation photo from Boston University in 2011, highlighting AOC's stunning (but natural) transformation over the years. The truth about her beauty routine is that she's always worked with what was already there, evident by her signature bold brows, big smile, defined cheekbones, and hooded eyelids prominent in both photos. While some up-close photos have put her makeup mistakes on blast, they couldn't light a candle to the Mar-A-Lago face or Republican makeup disasters her opponents have been sporting.