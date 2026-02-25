High-Definition Pictures Of Taylor Swift's Cakey Makeup Are Jarring

Taylor Swift's gorgeous style transformation has gone through two decades of reinventions and aesthetic overhauls. Overhauls that make every era (or in more conventional non-Swiftie terms, every album release) unique and memorable in its own way.

The singer might feel comfortable in her skin right now, but she's had a long history of struggling with her looks under the unforgiving limelight of stardom. In fact, Taylor Swift's most candid confessions about struggling with body image are one of the things that make her so relatable to millions of young fans around the world. In her documentary, "Miss Americana," she lamented, "... if you're thin enough, then you don't have that ass that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, then your stomach isn't flat enough. It's all just f—ing impossible."

That kind of self-acceptance is hard to attain, but it's also why Swifties are not shy about keeping it real when something's off. Taylor Swift has always been gorgeous through and through, even when some parts of her aesthetic aren't pulling their weight. There have been times even Taylor's killer legs couldn't save some awful outfit choices, and there have been times when her makeup looked like it was applied in a moving vehicle en route to the award show. In the case of the latter, the photographic evidence tells a rather interesting story.