We Didn't Recognize Fox News Host Bret Baier Without His TV Makeup

Under the bright lights and camera glare, it seems Fox News host Bret Baier's makeup is doing a lot of grunt work. There are certain features cosmetics can't conceal (remember FBI Director Kash Patel's height in comparison with Baier's?), but a little bit (or a lot) of foundation can go a long way. After being on TV since the '90s, it's safe to say Baier is no stranger to having his appearance spotlighted. Although he's remained a good sport through "SNL" impersonations, Baier still tries his very best to appear camera-ready. While it's no secret that the host is rather heavy-handed in his application, seemingly wearing makeup often both on and off set, a Thanksgiving 2025 Instagram Reel presented his natural looks under the layers of foundation and hair dye.

Usually catfishing as someone 20 years his junior, Baier looks starkly different dressed down. Pictured on a golf course addressing his followers, Baier's natural skin is notably less orange and is full of freckles. The anchor can't fully cover his visibly greying hair with his cap — a far cry from the dark locks he normally sports at work. His skin texture and wrinkles are completely normal for a middle-aged man, calling into question many of the plastic surgery rumors circulating about him. However, the lack of skin texture on his forehead — especially above his eyebrows — still substantiate the suspicion that his waxy, smooth forehead is from more than just copious amounts of makeup. Some of Baier's egregious makeup mistakes could actually be due to " ... excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," which expert makeup artist and licensed esthetician Jade Griffin estimated in a March 2025 discussion with The List.