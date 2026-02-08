Lauren Boebert Hasn't Fallen Victim To 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Because Of These Three Things
If the MAGA movement was a game with loyalty points, Lauren Boebert would have unlocked every achievement. While most Republicans pick and choose which far-right positions to champion, the Colorado representative took a look at the long list and said "I'll take them all, please." Boebert's messiest controversies are essentially an inexhaustible collection of moments that make even her fellow Republicans wince. But, notably, she hasn't adopted the MAGA playbook as thoroughly as she'd like to believe, as evidenced by the fact that her fashion sense is still lagging behind fellow devotees. Whether it's the risqué outfits that exposed Boebert's phony "good girl" front, or just Boebert's worst outfits more generally, the divisive politician is still figuring it out as she goes.
And through whatever miraculous turn of events, it looks like she hasn't succumbed to the trendy "Mar-a-Lago" face (yet). To know exactly what the "Mar-a-Lago face" is and who has clearly tried the trend, you only have to look for the telltale signs. Walk into any Trump-adjacent gathering and you'll notice several distinctive marks on the faces of the many conservative women gathered there. For one thing, you get the massive, filler-enhanced lips, plumped to proportions that would make even a trout jealous.
Then there are the high brows, arching upwards in a way that makes it look like someone is pulling on their faces from above. And let's not forget about the carved-out cheeks, with cheekbones so sharp they could cut glass. As you can see from the photo above, Boebert exhibits none of these signs, which means that she's somehow escaped the unusual pull of the aesthetic, which has already claimed dozens of victims, including Taylor Swift, who is having a hard time beating the "Mar-a-Lago face" allegations in certain photos.
Lauren Boebert's face has remined refreshingly untouched
The transformation of Lauren Boebert from a Colorado teenager to a gun-toting restaurant owner to a sitting congresswoman has been truly fascinating to behold. After launching her political career in 2019, Boebert has made herself impossible to ignore, owing to dozens of public appearances that give commentators more than enough material to unpack for months on end. And sure, her sense of style isn't always on point during these appearances, and she's been photographed more than a few times with the sort of sloppy getup that makes people wonder if Boebert is in the habit of hitting the snooze button a few too many times, but her face itself has remained impressively unaltered.
Side by side photos reveal that wild transformations have become the norm in the MAGA sphere, so the representative's restraint in this regard — whether accidental or intentional — definitely works in her favor from a branding standpoint. For one thing, some within the political movement are waking up to the baggage of public scrutiny this philosophy of excess brings — namely Erika Kirk, who toned down her look before returning to the spotlight. Likewise, maintaining that natural look not only helps to sell the "regular person who just happens to represent you" narrative, but also avoids MAGA's particular brand of neo-conservatism that many find at odds with the whole argument that "God made you perfect." For once, Boebert's refusal to follow trends has served her well.