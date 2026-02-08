Lauren Boebert Hasn't Fallen Victim To 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Because Of These Three Things

If the MAGA movement was a game with loyalty points, Lauren Boebert would have unlocked every achievement. While most Republicans pick and choose which far-right positions to champion, the Colorado representative took a look at the long list and said "I'll take them all, please." Boebert's messiest controversies are essentially an inexhaustible collection of moments that make even her fellow Republicans wince. But, notably, she hasn't adopted the MAGA playbook as thoroughly as she'd like to believe, as evidenced by the fact that her fashion sense is still lagging behind fellow devotees. Whether it's the risqué outfits that exposed Boebert's phony "good girl" front, or just Boebert's worst outfits more generally, the divisive politician is still figuring it out as she goes.

And through whatever miraculous turn of events, it looks like she hasn't succumbed to the trendy "Mar-a-Lago" face (yet). To know exactly what the "Mar-a-Lago face" is and who has clearly tried the trend, you only have to look for the telltale signs. Walk into any Trump-adjacent gathering and you'll notice several distinctive marks on the faces of the many conservative women gathered there. For one thing, you get the massive, filler-enhanced lips, plumped to proportions that would make even a trout jealous.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Then there are the high brows, arching upwards in a way that makes it look like someone is pulling on their faces from above. And let's not forget about the carved-out cheeks, with cheekbones so sharp they could cut glass. As you can see from the photo above, Boebert exhibits none of these signs, which means that she's somehow escaped the unusual pull of the aesthetic, which has already claimed dozens of victims, including Taylor Swift, who is having a hard time beating the "Mar-a-Lago face" allegations in certain photos.