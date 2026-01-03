HGTV Stars Whose Soured Reputations Never Fully Recovered

Carter Oosterhouse first rose to prominence when he was featured as a carpenter in the TLC series, "Trading Spaces" in 2003. This ultimately helped him land more TV opportunities, including HGTV's "Carter Can" and "Million Dollar Rooms." In 2017, Oosterhouse was accused of sexual misconduct by his former makeup artist, Kailey Kaminsky, whom he had worked with for "Carter Can" in 2008. Kaminsky alleged that Oosterhouse had coerced her into performing sexual acts during production of the show, an allegation he had vehemently denied in response.

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Oosterhouse acknowledged there was "an intimate relationship" between the two but remained adamant that "it was 100% mutual" before further stating, "I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable." The home redecorating show went on to have success and ran until 2010 for seven seasons, though it marked the last major project Oosterhouse would do with the network and sullied the partnership and his once glowing reputation.

HGTV responded to the allegations via People in 2017, saying, "While we have not been in production with Carter Oosterhouse on an HGTV series for many years, we take matters such as this very seriously. We do not tolerate harassment of any kind." Oosterhouse returned to "Trading Spaces" for its reboot in 2018, with TLC's president Nancy Daniels defending him in a press statement: "At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show."