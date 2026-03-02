The Tragedy Of Kathy Griffin's Life Has Been Unbearably Sad

Born on November 4, 1960 in Oak Park, Illinois, Kathy Griffin was the youngest of five in a very Catholic family. The future comedian opened up about her upbringing on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, saying she was raised by two "total Irish alcoholics." After her siblings left home, Griffin spent hours home alone and subsequently developed bulimia as a teenager, something she continued to struggle with into her adult years and Hollywood crossover.

Griffin opened up about her journey with her eating disorder when she appeared on "The Rosie Show" in 2012. "My form of bulimia was I would binge, and then I would starve myself," she told Rosie O'Donnell. "I wanted to stop it more than anything. I mean, I thought, 'This is it for me. This is the big one.'" During production of the sitcom "Suddenly Susan" in the late '90s, she became obsessed with her weight and felt pressured to stay slim, even taking speed for two weeks in order to shed pounds.

"I remember the first wardrobe person who Brooke Shields, bless her heart, got fired, because she would look at me and I'll never forget, day after day, saying 'Take it off. Take it off. They don't make that in a six,'" Griffin told O'Donnell. "I was a six. But I wasn't a four or a two." Griffin also revealed in "Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin" that she has continued to deal with food issues but has remained diligent in managing them.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).