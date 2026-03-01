Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Embarrassing Photoshop Fails As Greek Ambassador
Between her photoshop obsession, her tacky, extra-tight fashion sense, and her exaggerated hair and makeup, Kimberly Guilfoyle presents herself like the poster child for over-the-top MAGA lady style. When she took on her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece, however, some folks wondered if a Greece-bound Guilfoyle might transform her appearance a bit. In November 2025, however, Guilfoyle finally made it to Greece and proved her tacky style isn't going anywhere. And apparently, her commitment to her infamous look extends to how she makes herself look in photos.
Most of us can agree that Guilfoyle's Photoshop habits have spun out of control. Scrolling through her social media, her over-edited Instagram pics seem to get less and less natural-looking over time. From the looks of it, the more Guilfoyle alters her appearance in photos, the more she loses perspective of how unrealistic her Facetuning really looks. Unfortunately, for anyone who thought becoming an ambassador would refresh Guilfoyle's outlook on her appearance and how she uses social media, it's officially time to think again. Guilfoyle's photo-editing habits haven't gotten any less egregious since her move abroad. If anything, these pics are evidence that it might be getting worse.
Her Super Bowl pregame pic looked super edited
Ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl, Kimberly Guilfoyle's role as ambassador landed her on a pregame panel. Guilfoyle shared pics of the event on Instagram. Yet, as someone pointed out in the comment section, "the filters on this photo are working overtime." From her smoothed-out face, to the perfectly applied heavy makeup, it certainly looks like Guilfoyle manipulated these pics a bit before sharing them online. While this definitely looks like Guilfoyle, we all know it's a bit different from how she appears in candid pics.
Her face looks totally phony in a photo with her son
At the 2026 "Sing for Greece" final, Kimberly Guilfoyle's red faux-fur fiasco was her most tasteless ambassador look yet. Surprisingly, though, the ill-favored 'fit wasn't the first thing we noticed in her Instagram carousel of photos from the event. That honor goes to the apparent Facetune she used in a pic with her son. Her face in this photo looks extremely high-contrast and, as usual, totally smoothed out. And yes — she seemingly did the same editing in all the photos she included in this post.
Her altered skin looked very different than the folks she posed with
One dead giveaway that someone has made some serious digital touchups to themselves in a photo? When they are posing with folks who look much more like humans do IRL. Such was the case in a selfie Kimberly Guilfoyle shared on Instagram in January 2026. Guilfoyle's skin looks incredibly smooth in this photo. Her makeup is high contrast and intense. She even has a somewhat cartoonish look to her. Next to two people who look much more natural, she appears overly edited.
She barely resembles a real person in this video
We'll give Kimberly Guilfoyle credit where credit is due: at least she's consistent when it comes to her Photoshop habits. She never seems to share an image of herself that hasn't been tweaked a bit. And apparently this includes videos. As 2025 came to a close, Guilfoyle wished folks in the U.S. and Greece a happy New Year with an Instagram video.
Guilfoyle was clearly sporting seriously heavy makeup here. Her glow and bizarrely perfect skin, however, look like the work of editing. It's giving serious uncanny valley vibes.
Her skin was way too smooth in this selfie
One thing that's clear when perusing Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram: if she posts a selfie, it will almost surely be seriously edited. On Valentine's Day 2026, she shared a pouty selfie. In it, she had seemingly pore-less skin, totally smoothed-out under-eyes, and a surprisingly complete lack of philtrum. On its own, including this pic at the end of a carousel from your night at the Vienna State Opera Ball might seem odd, but seemingly doing so much extensive editing makes it even weirder.
She basically looked like a walking TikTok filter here
In October 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the Hellenic Initiative's 9th Annual Gala, and what followed was probably her worst Photoshop fail since she took on her ambassador role. She shared a selfie on Instagram in which she looked like she was sporting the notoriously unrealistic "Bold Glamour" filter on TikTok. Guilfoyle's face appears so overly manipulated that she almost looks AI-generated. We all know what Guilfoyle looks like, and the person pictured here barely even resembles her. That definitely means the Photoshop has gone too far.