Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Embarrassing Photoshop Fails As Greek Ambassador

Between her photoshop obsession, her tacky, extra-tight fashion sense, and her exaggerated hair and makeup, Kimberly Guilfoyle presents herself like the poster child for over-the-top MAGA lady style. When she took on her new role as U.S. ambassador to Greece, however, some folks wondered if a Greece-bound Guilfoyle might transform her appearance a bit. In November 2025, however, Guilfoyle finally made it to Greece and proved her tacky style isn't going anywhere. And apparently, her commitment to her infamous look extends to how she makes herself look in photos.

Most of us can agree that Guilfoyle's Photoshop habits have spun out of control. Scrolling through her social media, her over-edited Instagram pics seem to get less and less natural-looking over time. From the looks of it, the more Guilfoyle alters her appearance in photos, the more she loses perspective of how unrealistic her Facetuning really looks. Unfortunately, for anyone who thought becoming an ambassador would refresh Guilfoyle's outlook on her appearance and how she uses social media, it's officially time to think again. Guilfoyle's photo-editing habits haven't gotten any less egregious since her move abroad. If anything, these pics are evidence that it might be getting worse.