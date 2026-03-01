Landman's Stefania Spampinato Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs

For several years, Italian actress Stefania Spampinato has been lighting up American TV screens — most recently with her role on the second season of "Landman." The stunning Spampinato plays Bella Morrell, the wife of Andy Garcia's crime boss character, Danny "Gallino" Morrell. If, like so many other stars of the gritty oil drilling drama, she seems familiar, that's because TV fans might recognize her from her recurring role as Carina DeLuca on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19." Either that, or her performance in 2019's "Ford v Ferrari."

The cast of the Taylor Sheridan-created neo-western is stacked with some of the most beautiful actresses working today -– including the always stunning Ali Larter, the formidable Kayla Wallace, Michelle Randolph (who has been linked to a whole slew of Hollywood hotties), and the gorgeous newcomer Francesca Xuereb, who stars as Cheyenne. Granted, Spampinato has nothing to worry about when it comes to standing out amid the impressively beautiful cast.

As Spampinato has proven time and again, she has some seriously killer legs and she's not afraid to show them off. Whether it's on a star-studded red carpet, on the set of one of her projects, at a fashion show, or in vacation photos posted to her Instagram; Spampinato often makes sure people don't miss just how impressive her legs are in some stylishly risqué numbers or, in the case of the occasional idyllic getaway, a revealing bikini.