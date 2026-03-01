Landman's Stefania Spampinato Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs
For several years, Italian actress Stefania Spampinato has been lighting up American TV screens — most recently with her role on the second season of "Landman." The stunning Spampinato plays Bella Morrell, the wife of Andy Garcia's crime boss character, Danny "Gallino" Morrell. If, like so many other stars of the gritty oil drilling drama, she seems familiar, that's because TV fans might recognize her from her recurring role as Carina DeLuca on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19." Either that, or her performance in 2019's "Ford v Ferrari."
The cast of the Taylor Sheridan-created neo-western is stacked with some of the most beautiful actresses working today -– including the always stunning Ali Larter, the formidable Kayla Wallace, Michelle Randolph (who has been linked to a whole slew of Hollywood hotties), and the gorgeous newcomer Francesca Xuereb, who stars as Cheyenne. Granted, Spampinato has nothing to worry about when it comes to standing out amid the impressively beautiful cast.
As Spampinato has proven time and again, she has some seriously killer legs and she's not afraid to show them off. Whether it's on a star-studded red carpet, on the set of one of her projects, at a fashion show, or in vacation photos posted to her Instagram; Spampinato often makes sure people don't miss just how impressive her legs are in some stylishly risqué numbers or, in the case of the occasional idyllic getaway, a revealing bikini.
Stefania Spampinato shows off her stems in short shorts
Long before landing roles on "Landman" or "Grey's Anatomy," Stefania Spampinato's first love was dancing. She made a healthy career out of it, working as a professional dancer and choreographer for over a decade. So, it's no wonder the actress has such impressive, toned legs which she flaunted in some remarkably short shorts while walking the carpet at the first day of the Filming Italy Sardegna film festival in Cagliari, Italy back in 2019.
Stefania Spampinato flaunted her flawless legs in a floral dress
The beautiful Stefania Spampinato showcased her jaw-dropping stems again during the second day of the Filming Italy Sardegna film festival. The actress was already in her third season of "Grey's Anatomy" after joining in season 14, and was about to start filming her episodes of "Station 19," the spin-off series which she joined in season 3. She made it clear just how much star power she could muster at the festival by looking resplendent in a black and pink floral print mini dress that flaunted her flawless legs.
Stefania Spampinato stuns in black at a pre-Emmys party
Combining the racy vibe of a little black dress with the old-school elegance of long sleeves and velvet textiles, Stefania Spampinato bridged the gap between Hollywood eras with her sultry yet reserved look at a pre-Emmys party held at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in September 2019. The semi-shimmering ensemble covered up her arms but perfectly revealed her remarkable legs, which looked even slimmer and more toned due to her black pumps.
Stefania Spampinato lights up the City of Light
In the midst of shooting episodes as series regular Dr. Carina DeLuca on two different hit medical dramas, Stefania Spampinato took some time to relax and unwind in Paris. The beautiful star looked radiant in the City of Light and Love rocking a flowy, low-cut summer dress with a vintage floral pattern. The retro-inspired dress was longer than some of her other looks, but included a thigh-high slit that certainly showed off her gorgeous legs as she strolled alongside the Seine in a series of snapshots she shared to Instagram in June 2023.
Stefania Spampinato basks in the natural glory of Antelope Canyon
Back in July 2016, before catching her big acting break, Stefania Spampinato took to Instagram to share a photo of herself having fun in the sun as she took in the unparalleled sights and majestic natural beauty of the Upper Antelope Canyon rock formations on Navajo Nation tribal land in Arizona.
Spampinato made sure she tanned her long legs while exploring the gorgeous canyon by rocking a pair of shorts so short they weren't visible below the bottom of her t-shirt. The idyllic beauty of the American Southwest seems almost prophetic, like the world predicting Spampinato's future in which she would get to work with the preeminent master of the modern western genre, Taylor Sheridan.
Stefania Spampinato flashes her gorgeous legs in a feathery, velvet number
It's no secret that Stefania Spampinato knows how to rock a form-fitting black dress like nobody's business. The actress only further proved it when she donned a striking velvet number for the Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards party in Los Angeles in January 2024. The actress, who was in the middle of filming her final season for both "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19," looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress which featured a high, feather-adorned hemline that gave her the chance to flash her perfect pins on the red carpet.