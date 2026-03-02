Donald Trump's Attempt To Trademark His Name Is Eyebrow-Raising

Though he has made a name for himself across multiple industries and spaces, Donald Trump was first and foremost a businessman. However, Trump's businesses have not been without controversy, and a move made by DTTM, a company associated with the Trump family, is stirring the pot. According to the Associated Press, DTTM filed an application in February 2026 seeking to obtain trademarks for the use of Trump's name for an airport. While it's common to have airports named after presidents — George Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and many more boast the honors — it's strange to see a sitting president plan his naming rights in advance.

Of course, Trump has often led his ventures with his ego, and now it seems that Trump is dedicated to plastering his name on as many buildings as possible. There's been the rebranding of the Kennedy Center, which followed Trump's demolition of the East Wing of the White House, to make way for a ballroom that will be named after him. With these already underway, it seems natural that Trump would continue to plan ahead, although the reasoning for the trademark filing is suspect.

Not only is there some fracas over Trump wanting his name on Dulles International Airport, but there's a bill in Florida to name the Palm Beach airport after him as well. However, according to AP, the Trump Organization is claiming their personal brand is the "most infringed trademark in the world," and that receiving trademark protection would help deter "bad actors" from using it improperly. Although there's evidence to suggest that this call might be coming from inside Trump's own branded house.