Donald Trump's Attempt To Trademark His Name Is Eyebrow-Raising
Though he has made a name for himself across multiple industries and spaces, Donald Trump was first and foremost a businessman. However, Trump's businesses have not been without controversy, and a move made by DTTM, a company associated with the Trump family, is stirring the pot. According to the Associated Press, DTTM filed an application in February 2026 seeking to obtain trademarks for the use of Trump's name for an airport. While it's common to have airports named after presidents — George Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and many more boast the honors — it's strange to see a sitting president plan his naming rights in advance.
Of course, Trump has often led his ventures with his ego, and now it seems that Trump is dedicated to plastering his name on as many buildings as possible. There's been the rebranding of the Kennedy Center, which followed Trump's demolition of the East Wing of the White House, to make way for a ballroom that will be named after him. With these already underway, it seems natural that Trump would continue to plan ahead, although the reasoning for the trademark filing is suspect.
Not only is there some fracas over Trump wanting his name on Dulles International Airport, but there's a bill in Florida to name the Palm Beach airport after him as well. However, according to AP, the Trump Organization is claiming their personal brand is the "most infringed trademark in the world," and that receiving trademark protection would help deter "bad actors" from using it improperly. Although there's evidence to suggest that this call might be coming from inside Trump's own branded house.
Donald Trump and family might be struggling to maintain the brand
Considering he alleges to have taken a step back from the family business, it feels strange to see Donald Trump so wound up over a trademark nonissue. Just like when Donald suggested that Eric Trump was really the one running the Trump Organization to get out of legal hot water in 2024, so too does this feel fishy. While the trademark application claims the president won't be receiving any financial compensation from future buildings using his namesake, there's evidence to suggest a loophole could be found.
"To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming," the Trump Organization said in a statement (via PBS). However, when asked about potential merchandise made possible by the trademark filing, there was no official word from the company. Though the Trump family likes to boast they live lavish lives, there's been signs of possible trouble in paradise.
In June 2025, Donald Trump Jr. let it slip that family finances might be a bit messy, explaining his fondness for the more volatile fintech markets. With several members of the Trump clan having some sort of coin in the cryptocurrency sphere, it feels incongruent to worry about how "bad actors" might use the family name. Considering both Donald and Melania Trump's respective crypto coins are in an unending slump, worrying about the naming rights to an airport feels just a bit misguided.