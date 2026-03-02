Paris Jackson's Leggiest Looks Of All Time Are Seriously Head-Turning
Paris Jackson has lived many chapters of a tragic story in front of the world. She's the only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. So, it's probably not surprising that she's a musician like her father. But her life and career have also transformed dramatically since she basically introduced herself to the world at Michael's funeral. Paris is also an actor and model, having appeared in shows like "Doctor Odyssey" and "American Horror Stories" and working for designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Stella McCartney.
So, while she'll always be associated with her iconic father, these days, the public watches Paris for reasons that have nothing to do with her being one of the most famous nepo babies in the world. For example, her style has transformed a lot since she wore veils to hide her face when Michael was alive. Sometimes, her taste is so inappropriate that her outfits are borderline offensive. Other times, she just wants to show off her impressive legs, and her stems can certainly get heads turning.
Paris Jackson likes to wear daring little black dresses
The little black dress is a staple of Paris Jackson's style, but she likes to push boundaries, as the one she wore to the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in West Hollywood proved. In addition to being so short that the top of her thighs were exposed, a huge cutout in the middle put a chunk of her stomach was on display. She accessorized with open-toe heels.
She probably had one of the most head-turning looks that night, she just had to be careful when sitting down.
She also takes chances in white
Paris Jackson wore an elegant little white dress to the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show in September 2024. It resembled a jacket, with a collar, a plunging neckline, and a structured shoulder. The dress also had a statement slit in the front that exposed her thigh.
Jackson accessorized with a thin pair of silver scandals that exposed nearly her whole foot. It was another example proving that leggy looks can be both sexy and elegant.
Paris Jackson's little black dress at a Vanity Fair Party in 2026 had a unique vibe
The micro-mini black dress that Paris Jackson wore to the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 event in January 2026 was hard to understand. Jackson completely exposed her thighs again and paired the dress with matching open-toed heels.
The garment would've been boring if not for the fuzzy embellishments on the sleeves that appeared to completely cover her hands, which weren't visible in the photo, although she was clearly holding a small clutch. It wasn't an offensive outfit, but it definitely can't be described as elegant.
She added leg to a boho glam look at the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year event
Paris Jackson can pull off bohemian glam effortlessly, as she proved at the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in November 2025. Her long-sleeve, burnt orange gown was subtly sexy, thanks to a deep V neckline and a thigh-high side slit that exposed her whole leg and even a bit of her underwear. Her dress was also sheer, so her underwear was visible in the front.
The actress finished the look with open-toed heels, a clutch, and beachy waves in her blonde hair.
Paris Jackson proved that black dresses don't have to be little to be leggy
Black dresses don't have to be little to be leggy, as Paris Jackson demonstrated at the Tom Ford Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 in October 2025. The slit on her black gown was so high that "thigh-high" doesn't seem like an adequate description, because it exposed her inner thigh — a design that is rare and hard to pull off.
Jackson accessorized the otherwise simple, high neckline dress with a bracelet placed over a long black sleeve, another clutch, and black stilettos that tied at her ankles. She wore her hair down in messy waves.
She's not afraid to rock a bodysuit
If ever there's a time to make bold fashion choices, it's at New York Fashion Week, and Paris Jackson made one of her most daring decisions at the Off-White show for Spring/Summer 2026 in September 2025. Her red bodysuit gave her another opportunity to show off her inner thighs. Plus, the deep V neck exposed her whole chest tattoo.
She wore her hair in her signature waves, but changed up her footwear this time, wearing a pair of high black boots that stopped below her knee. So, less of her leg was exposed than usual, but it was still a head-turning look.
One of her little black dresses raises a lot of questions
Paris Jackson wore a little black dress with a long train to the AmfAR Gala at Cannes in 2024, and it was a rare fashion miss for her. The high-low effect of the dress basically cut her body in half, and the different vibes on top and on the bottom were disorienting. On top, she was giving Audrey Hepburn at "Breakfast at Tiffany's" complete with the elegant gloves.
But the skirt has some strange vibes, starting with the bunchy silhouette at the bottom of the skirt. Her legs and open-toed stilettos looked fine, but the contrast between elegant and sexy was too jarring to pull off this time.