Paris Jackson's Leggiest Looks Of All Time Are Seriously Head-Turning

Paris Jackson has lived many chapters of a tragic story in front of the world. She's the only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. So, it's probably not surprising that she's a musician like her father. But her life and career have also transformed dramatically since she basically introduced herself to the world at Michael's funeral. Paris is also an actor and model, having appeared in shows like "Doctor Odyssey" and "American Horror Stories" and working for designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Stella McCartney.

So, while she'll always be associated with her iconic father, these days, the public watches Paris for reasons that have nothing to do with her being one of the most famous nepo babies in the world. For example, her style has transformed a lot since she wore veils to hide her face when Michael was alive. Sometimes, her taste is so inappropriate that her outfits are borderline offensive. Other times, she just wants to show off her impressive legs, and her stems can certainly get heads turning.