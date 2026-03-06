What The Cast Of The Goldbergs Is Doing Today

In 2013, ABC decided to take its viewers back to the '80s with the debut of "The Goldbergs." Created by Adam F. Goldberg, the series was based on the creator's real life as a pop-culture-obsessed kid growing up in the suburbs of Philadelphia. As such, his entire family is represented in the series in one way or another, with all of their various quirks.

"I'm really happy that ABC loves those characters, because I think on other networks they'd be more worried that they were coming across not as complete winners," Goldberg told Bullz-Eye in 2014. "But ABC just embraces these characters, and maybe it's because they're real people, too. They're just having trust in me that the characters will still be loveable and winners in their own way."

ABC was right: "The Goldbergs" was a smash hit that ran for 10 seasons, and despite concluding in 2023, the series continues to be a favorite on streaming services. Here's what the cast of "The Goldbergs" is up to now.