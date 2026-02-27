Kristi Noem's Biggest Scandal May Have Actually Convinced Trump To Hire Her

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's only been just over a year, and Kristi Noem's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has been filled with inappropriate moments. For starters, the persistent affair rumors between Noem and Corey Lewandowski remain a constant distraction. On top of that, since Lewandowski remains Noem's "special government employee," their behavior when they work together continues to cause problems. At the end of 2025, some employees at DHS reported a toxic work environment, with Noem using expletives as she unleashed her anger at her staff. For a time, it seemed possible that Noem's reliance on Lewandowski might cause her to lose her job. However, according to an upcoming book, Noem's controversial behavior attracted Donald Trump's attention in a positive way.

The Atlantic looked at excerpts of Julia Ainsley's "Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump's Mass Deportation Program," and reported that Noem's nomination was directly linked to her decision to shoot her dog. Ainsley's assertion is backed up by other authors. In "Revenge," Alex Isenstadt claimed Trump purportedly remarked to Donald Trump. Jr., "Even you wouldn't kill a dog, and you kill everything" (via New York Post). Although Trump's response sounded like a ruthless joke, Noem's behavior clearly made an impression.

Noem also appeared to have paved the way for her nomination. "This is the position that I asked him for," she informed the Argus Leader in November 2024 . "I wanted to be in a position where I was dealing with one of [Trump's] No. 1 priorities."