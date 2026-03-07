Everything We Know About Halle Berry's 3 Failed Marriages

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse.

Halle Berry is as iconic as a Hollywood star can be. She's a serious actor, a sex symbol, and for her appearance in "Monster's Ball," the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. Berry has appeared in many hit movies, including "Boomerang," "The Flintstones," "Die Another Day," "The Call," and "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." Despite all this, Halle Berry's storied relationship history has not received a tremendous amount of attention.

Berry herself considers her professional life to be very different from her personal life. "I created my career," the actor told Marie Claire. "I was intentional about that. I knew what I was going to do, and I did it. But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey goosey with that. You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you."

Having been married three times already, Halle Berry began dating rock and funk musician Van Hunt in 2020, and announced her engagement in February 2026. "Fourth is the new charm," she quipped to the Associated Press. "Of course I'm gonna marry the one I should have always married." That remark alone implied that Berry views her previous marriages as misjudgments rather than meaningful moments in her past.