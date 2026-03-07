Suri Cruise: 7 Facts About Tom Cruise's Daughter

Imagine being the only child of two A-List Hollywood stars. When Suri Cruise entered the world in 2006, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were in the midst of a whirlwind romance. The couple started dating, got engaged, and had Suri all within one year. However, Holmes and Cruise split in 2012, when Suri was just 6 years old.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes told Glamour in 2023."I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

It's hard to believe, but Suri is now an adult. As she has aged, she resembles her superstar mom more and more. Will we see Suri on the big screen any time soon? Only time will tell. For now, she remains a private person without even one public social media account. You may be surprised at just how much of a normal life one of the most-famous nepo babies lives.