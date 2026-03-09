The Tragic, Real-Life Stories Of HGTV's Biggest Stars

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa was diagnosed with two types of cancer in 2013. After a concerned viewer initially spotted a lump on El Moussa's throat and emailed HGTV's production team, he went to the doctor and learned he had Stage 2 thyroid cancer. During this time, El Moussa had limited contact with his family. "Because my body was going to give off radiation during and after the treatment, I had to stay away from my wife and 3-year-old daughter for about two weeks, then limit my time with them when I came home," he wrote for Patient Resource. El Moussa was declared cancer-free after his thyroid and some lymph nodes were removed.

This good news didn't last long for El Moussa, however. Almost immediately afterward, the HGTV star learned that he also had unrelated testicular cancer. After more treatment and surgery to remove the cancerous growth, El Moussa was given the all-clear and has remained in remission since. "Sharing that I had testicular cancer was a little more challenging than initially sharing that I had thyroid cancer because it's a more personal thing," he wrote for Movember in 2020. "For other men who might be facing a cancer diagnosis, follow your doctor's instructions, eat healthy and take care of yourself, and do everything you possibly can to stay positive and keep fighting."