Why The Simon Cowell 'Ozempic Face' Rumors Don't Make Sense, According To Expert

Simon Cowell has always been the subject of rumors and speculation about everything from his past feud with "American Idol" co-star Paula Abdul to the work he's gotten done, which has made him unrecognizable in the past few years. One of the most prominent recent rumors is that the changes to Cowell's face are the result of using weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. The rumors began to proliferate in May 2025, when Cowell shared a video to Instagram ahead of the season finale of "Britain's Got Talent," and his sunken visage left many fans concerned about his gaunt appearance.

Cowell has denied using Ozempic or any other GLP-1 for weight loss. When asked about the speculation regarding whether or not he's taken the medication to aid in his notable weight loss, Cowell told The Sun in December 2025, "No, I have never been tempted, sorry." One person who thinks Cowell's transformed appearance isn't the result of so-called "Ozempic face" is Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics. Dr. Richland spoke with The List about why he feels Cowell's face is "an example of how the aging process can be complicated by trying to do too much with non-surgical treatments."

According to Dr. Richland, when looking back at photos of Cowell from around 2017, it appears as though he had already been heavily using fillers and Botox injections. "His face had significant volume, particularly in the lower face and cheeks," Richland explained. "This often happens when filler is used to try to lift sagging skin instead of actually removing the excess skin surgically. It creates a puffy or 'pillow-face' effect that can actually make a person look more tired because the weight of the filler pulls down on the tissues over time."