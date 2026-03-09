SNL's Reaction To Kristi Noem's Firing Zeroes In On Her Plastic Surgery With One Killer Line

Following more than a year of questionable leadership and personal behavior, Kristi Noem was officially kicked to the curb by President Donald Trump on March 5, 2026. The departing Secretary of Homeland Security apparently incurred the president's wrath by testifying before Congress that he had okayed her controversial ad campaign; even he couldn't defend spending $220 million for ads of Noem playing cowgirl while telling undocumented immigrants to head for the border. Ever ready to skewer current events, "Saturday Night Live" went right for the jugular two days later with a sketch that tackled the firing, as well as Noem's rumored plastic surgery.

The cold open featured Colin Jost as Secretary of Defense (or "War") Pete Hegseth — a role he was born to play. He eventually introduced Noem (as played by the excellent Ashley Padilla) for a farewell speech, explaining she had been "reassigned under the bus" (per NBC's Instagram). Padilla, sporting ridiculously long hair extensions along with heavy Noem-like makeup, quickly explained that she had "self-deported" as opposed to being fired. "And though I may be leaving this job, I will not be ending my mission," she added. "As I told my plastic surgeon, the work is never done."

SNL's Kristi Noem: "I have no regrets. Because like they say, you miss 100% of the dogs you don't shoot." pic.twitter.com/BtJxYq0ejD — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 8, 2026

"SNL" seldom pulls punches, and they made no exception here. The sketch included a reference to Noem's infamous admission that she killed a disobedient dog, along with nods to the extravagant DHS ad and Noem's rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski. Adopting Noem's Dakotan accent, Padilla acknowledged the "bittersweet" transition to a new position, but added, "The time has come for me to turn in my badge, gun, lips, lashes, teeth and forehead."