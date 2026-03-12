Tina Turner's Relationship With Her First Husband Ike Was Full Of Tragedy

The following article contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, drug abuse, and suicide.

Powerhouse performer Tina Turner expanded the concept of what it meant to be a Black musician in the 1960s. Thanks to her striking growls, raw stage presence, and whirlwind of struts and jolts, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll took the world by storm with hits that spanned decades, such as "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do with It." Though she certainly had the talent and star power to make it on her own, her first husband, fellow musician Ike Turner, played a key role in the start of her career.

Ike and Tina tied the knot in 1962, and they established themselves as an unstoppable music duo thanks to their genre-bending ventures like the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. However, their relationship was anything but idyllic; Tina would later state that Ike was physically and emotionally abusive. Their marriage ended in a tumultuous divorce, a tell-all interview with People magazine in 1981, documentaries, and even a 1993 biopic that saw Angela Bassett put her body through insurmountable stress to portray the late singer.

After Ike died in 2007, Tina did not comment on his passing right away. Years later, she would tell Gayle King on "CBS Sunday Morning" that she was relieved when he died. "I just felt happy he's off the planet," she said. Tina's relationship with Ike was a tragic and heartbreaking period that inevitably shaped her legacy.