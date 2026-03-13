25 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tasteless Outfits
Kimberly Guilfoyle has legs for days, but they aren't always enough to save her outfits. The Ambassador of the United States to Greece has a long history of attending red carpets, movie premieres, fashion shows, charity events, and other high-profile events. She has never been shy about wearing leg-baring hemlines, bold embellishments, and striking silhouettes. Luckily for the former Fox News television personality, she has long, toned legs that allow her to dominate most outfits by simply putting them front and center. While one will occasionally see her in pants, Guilfoyle never misses the opportunity to show off her legs, whether it's through mini dresses, sheer maxi dresses, or flaunting her strictly calves. Unfortunately, her killer legs aren't always enough to keep her from fashion mishaps.
They certainly weren't enough to save her from becoming a laughing stock in 2020, when Guilfoyle loudly shouted her speech at the remote Republican National Convention. The bizarre moment eventually became a mockery on social media, with people using #GuilfoyleChallenge to shout quotes from the speech at others. Since then, her fashion choices have been a recurring topic. With awkward cutouts and ill-fitting silhouettes, Guilfoyle struggles to achieve looks of understated elegance. For the occasions when she wears shorter hemlines with her legs on display, one would think the outfit would be undeniably chic, but in reality, whether a dress is short or long, some looks just don't work for her. There's no doubt that Guilfoyle has some impressive stems, but they're not miracle workers and can't always rescue her from outfit fails.
Kimberly Guilfoyle took the idea of a mini dress to the extreme
In February 2026, Kimberly Guilfoyle attended a New Year's reception, where she looked like she should have been attending a club rather than a celebratory gathering. The dress felt confusing due to the super short hemline and its long sleeves. The top portion looked like casual daytime wear, while the bottom half looked ready to party, creating a mismatched effect. As a result, the look feels both heavy and skimpy at the same time. While her legs looked great and were on full display, they couldn't salvage this outfit. A slightly longer hemline would have created a better balance.
When she failed to bring fashion to Haute Couture Week
During Paris Haute Couture Week 2026, Kimberly Guilfoyle decided to channel a winter wonderland rather than high fashion. The U.S. Ambassador to Greece wore a strapless dress with a corset-style bodice that hugged her upper body. Its icy white fabric was embellished with sequins and beadwork, creating a shimmering and glaring effect in photographs. The dress then flared into a short skirt finished with a feathered hemline. While the heels elongated her legs, allowing them to pop and adding sleekness to the silhouette, it wasn't enough to make them the main character and deflect from the over-the-top outfit.
Kimberly Guilfoyle was bordering on stewardess chic
While hosting the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to dress politically polished but ended up looking airline chic. Guilfoyle wore a short-sleeved dress with a rounded white collar and a black bodice. The notable color contrast paired with the shiny buttons gave off flight attendant uniform. Paired with the sheer tights, her legs added a bit of polish, but overall, the look remained frustratingly indecisive. The hemline awkwardly sat between mini and knee-length, creating an in-between effect. Either show your legs or don't, but make a decision.
That one time she looked like a bottle of Pepto-Bismol
In a Mother's Day post from 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle reflected on motherhood wearing a bubblegum pink mini shift dress. The boxy dress appeared to be made from a tweed-like fabric with a bright hue, reminiscent of a bottle of Pepto-Bismol. A crisp white collar and shiny buttons down the middle only added to the already busy design. While the length of the dress gave Guilfoyle the opportunity to show off her legs, the heavy-looking material and stiff fit made the dress seem awkward. Between the eye-catching color and rigid shape, even toned legs couldn't pull the look together.
When Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to channel the 2010s
Remember back in the early 2010s, when the Kardashians were wearing those patterned Balmain bodycon, mini dresses? Well, Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to bring the trend back in July 2024, when she wore a geometric-patterned mini dress paired with white heels. The shoes seemed like the only good thing about the outfit, which also appeared to look like a sweater dress. While the dress may have worked for the reality stars, the outfit looked dated on Guilfoyle. Her long stems couldn't cover up the fact that the dress didn't work. It didn't even give nostalgic retro vibes; Guilfoyle simply looked tacky.
That time she looked like she was going to prom
In 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle posed for a photo with President Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming election, wearing a little black dress. However, the ensemble made her look like she was going to prom in the early 2000s. The oversized floral embellishment around her neckline gave the impression that she wore her corsage around her neck rather than her wrist. The textured skirt created an imbalance, pulling eyes downward, but her legs could barely shine through the distracting material. The low neckline also clashed with the purpose of the post, which was to encourage voting in the 2024 presidential election.
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to have a Barbie moment and failed
This isn't the first time Kimberly Guilfoyle has worn a pink dress, and it certainly won't be the last. In June 2024, she tried to channel Barbie in a bubblegum pink mini dress, featuring an awkward, curved cutout at the center with a sparkling trim. It should have been the eye-catching focal point, but it garnered attention for the wrong reasons. The ill-fitting design made the material appear a bit tight around her bust and would have benefited from letting out more fabric. Even though the dress allowed her Barbie-like legs to shine, the outfit was still a miss.
When she thought leather sleeves were a good idea on a dress
In 2017, while on Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to create a sleek look with a taupe, figure-hugging dress that had leather sleeves and black paneling. While the above-the-knee dress and strappy heels allowed her calves to pop, it wasn't enough to deflect from the dated outfit and weighted look the sleeves added to the dress. In the early 2010s, green military coats with leather sleeves were all the rage. Over time, the trend faded, and Guilfoyle didn't get the message. Although this look technically occurred in the 2010s, enough time passed that the popularity of the trend was over.
The time Kimberly Guilfoyle gave off RHOBH vibes and not in a good way
In March 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated her birthday by posting several photos, including one that looked similar to a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast photo. Guilfoyle wore a one-shoulder, gold, sequined bodycon dress with gold, open-toed pumps that gave her legs the perfect sun-kissed glow. However, with a pool and what appeared to be a mansion in the background, it was giving reality star rather than an iconic birthday post. Between the dress and overflowing hair extensions, she looked like she was trying to pitch herself as one of the coveted diamond holders for the next season of "RHOBH."
She should have skipped this little black dress
Days after the win of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated the victory with a little black dress paired with an oversized belt on her waist and black tights. Unfortunately, the outfit would have worked better if she had ditched the belt and the tights. Guilfoyle missed the opportunity to let her legs shine in this dress, and instead she covered them up to the point in which they went unnoticed in the dark photos. While you could see how toned her legs were through the tights, she covered up the one thing that could have saved this outfit.
When Kimberly Guilfoyle wore the pattern of an antique couch
Remember how you used to go to your grandparents' house as a kid, where they had that old, patterned couch that you weren't allowed to sit on? Well, Kimberly Guilfoyle brought that look to the 2010 premiere of "Falling for Grace." Guilfoyle wore a shiny, gold dress that fell to her knees and featured embroidered flowers and weeds. While her legs added a polished aspect to her look, it wasn't enough to take attention away from the antique theme of her dress.
The time she dressed like a curtain
In 2007, Kimberly Guilfoyle brought drapery-chic vibes to the celebration for the Thakoon Spring Collection. Guilfoyle wore what appeared to be a burgundy wrap dress with a white contrast along the hemline. Paired with black pumps and sheer tights, the look helped highlight her legs. Unfortunately, the dress lacked structure and seemed oversized, hanging off of Guilfoyle's petite frame. This was also before the media personality had her signature long hair extensions, which would have been helpful to cover up the loose-fitting outfit. Her shorter blowout only gave eyes more access to the outfit disaster.
When the dog wore it better than Kimberly Guilfoyle
While we commend Kimberly Guilfoyle for participating in charity events, we can't say the same for her outfits. Guilfoyle attended the 2009 Animal Fair's Annual Paws For Style, where she put her legs on display in a strapless mini dress with a black, beaded bodice, a puffy taupe skirt, and a lace underskirt. With so much going on with the outfit, everything else should have been muted. Instead, she accessorized with large dangly earrings, beaded bracelets, and suede peep-toe shoes. By her side was a dog wearing a similar outfit minus accessories, and honestly, the pooch wore it better.
That time she had a retro fashion fail
During a 2020 birthday celebration for her son, Kimberly Guilfoyle cooked dinner with the 1970s in mind. She wore a multi-colored bodycon dress that fell just above the knee, paired with white heels that allowed her legs to steal some attention. However, it was not enough to distract from the outdated look. With a side part for her long extensions and large gold earrings, Guilfoyle looked like she belonged on the dance floor doing one of John Travolta's signature moves under a disco ball.
When Kimberly Guilfoyle's necklace ruined her outfit
During a 2016 charity event, Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a deep blue sheath dress that fell just above her knees. While the silhouette was flattering on her legs, the issue lay with the chunky necklace that created a glittery, gaudy, geometric cutout. Although the sleeves were embroidered, they would have been bearable with a simpler necklace. Between the huge accessory and overwhelming hair extensions, it was giving bobblehead doll vibes. Meanwhile, the pale pink pumps felt completely disconnected from the rest of the look. Maybe if the pumps were nude or navy, it would have created a little more cohesion.
She chose the wrong time to wear tights
Kimberly Guilfoyle has used tights to make her legs pop, but she chose the wrong time to wear them. During a Paris Haute Couture Week outing in 2026, Guilfoyle wore a mini dress with beading and multicolored gems. Instead of putting her legs on display to shine brighter than the dress, she wore black tights that threw off the look. The tights made the outfit feel heavier, and the addition of the pink clutch added another color, which caused the look to feel cluttered. From the overwhelming sparkles to the different textures, the look felt more chaotic than fashion-forward.
Maybe it's time for Kimberly Guilfoyle to rethink wearing pink
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems desperate to have a Barbie moment, but she continues to fail to achieve the look. In a 2024 anniversary post with former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle wore a pink mini dress featuring pleated cups in the bust area, large puff sleeves, and her wavy beach hair effortlessly blowing in the wind. While the short hemline highlights her legs, it wasn't enough to make the outfit look natural on Guilfoyle. Maybe she was trying to give off mermaid Barbie vibes with the dramatic bust, but the look felt like a forced theme nobody was aware of.
When Kimberly Guilfoyle had another LBD fail
Kimberly Guilfoyle showed a lot of skin while at an event in March 2024 to support Arizona Congressman Abraham Hamadeh. The former Fox News personality wore a body-hugging dress that had a glittery, sheer netting material over the bust and on the thigh for a high split. While the material made her toned legs sparkle, it seemed like a tasteless outfit for Guilfoyle to wear to a political event. We'll give her the benefit of the doubt that she had a girls' night planned after the event and didn't want to go through the hassle of changing twice.
The time her sheer dress couldn't distract from her outfit disaster
Flash photography was not on Kimberly Guilfoyle's side when she attended the 2019 Zang Toi show at New York Fashion Week. Guilfoyle wore a black midi dress with embroidered butterflies on one sleeve and a pair of pointed-toe black heels. Although photos revealed the dress was noticeably see-through in the bust area, it didn't distract from the contrasting, awkward strap and pink, insect-embellished sleeve. The dress featured more material than Guilfoyle's past outfit, but her calves still got time in the spotlight. Nonetheless, the dress didn't feel like a stunning fashion week outfit.
Kimberly Guilfoyle may want to abandon black dresses
Kimberly Guilfoyle must have had a thing for butterflies for a while because during the 2017 Zang Toi show at New York Fashion Week, she wore another butterfly-themed look. The former television personality wore a black dress decorated with white butterflies and floral designs, along with a square neckline. The dress, which fell just below her knees, allowed her legs to have a moment before attention was redirected to the sporadic print of the outfit.
The time her legs could have saved her outfit
At a September 2020 campaign event for President Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a bright green peplum dress with a wrap-style V-neckline. The peplum style can create a flattering silhouette when it is understated, but the design on Guilfoyle's is quite distinct and instead creates a bulky look in the midsection. While the dress puts her legs on display, a slightly higher hemline along with material that hugged her frame more could have saved the outfit.
When Kimberly Guilfoyle looked like she was attending a school dance
Kimberly Guilfoyle was giving high school dance vibes in 2006 when she attended an art gathering. The U.S. Ambassador to Greece wore a satin champagne dress with a figure-hugging bodice and a flowing skirt paired with a matching shawl. While the color of the dress allows the definition in her calves some time in the limelight, the outfit feels immature. Instead of enhancing the outfit, the shawl makes it appear heavier around the shoulders. Attending an art-themed event would've been a great opportunity to show off some unique items from her wardrobe, and Guilfoyle missed her chance.
The time she shouldn't have embraced the sheer material
In 2016, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up to New York Fashion Week wearing a black, knee-length dress with a semi-sheer, white panel across the torso, decorated with lace and embroidered detailing. The large panel across the chest garners immediate attention. Even when the fitted skirt and heels highlight her elongated legs, the eye quickly returns to the busy design at the center. The outfit would have worked if the white panel hadn't been see-through. Instead, the sheer look added another distracting layer to an already busy top half, clashing with the sleeker black portion of the skirt.
When there was too much going on with Kimberly Guilfoyle's dress
While attending a fashion event for designer Douglas Hannant in 2009, Kimberly Guilfoyle wore an ivory dress covered in thin, black swirling patterns with a keyhole cutout. The opening was surrounded by embroidered black flowers, but the embellishments crowded the neckline and made the area bulky. Although the cinched waist flattered her frame and the skirt allowed her stems to glisten in the dim lighting, the design felt too busy. The top portion borders on DIY costume territory, while the pattern creates chaos visually. There's so much clutter in the outfit that it's almost dizzying if you stare for too long.
The time her accessories failed to save her outfit
During a 2007 screening of "Gone Baby Gone," Kimberly Guilfoyle failed to wow when she hit the red carpet. Guilfoyle wore a brown dress made of glossy material that allowed the light to catch every imperfection. The material appeared heavy and a bit oversized for Guilfoyle's petite frame. The shorter hemline allowed the former television personality to show off her legs, but she covered them up with black tights. One would think the black belt around her waist would create a flattering silhouette, but instead, it highlighted the lack of structure throughout the outfit, proving great legs alone are not enough to elevate this look.