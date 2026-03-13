25 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tasteless Outfits

Kimberly Guilfoyle has legs for days, but they aren't always enough to save her outfits. The Ambassador of the United States to Greece has a long history of attending red carpets, movie premieres, fashion shows, charity events, and other high-profile events. She has never been shy about wearing leg-baring hemlines, bold embellishments, and striking silhouettes. Luckily for the former Fox News television personality, she has long, toned legs that allow her to dominate most outfits by simply putting them front and center. While one will occasionally see her in pants, Guilfoyle never misses the opportunity to show off her legs, whether it's through mini dresses, sheer maxi dresses, or flaunting her strictly calves. Unfortunately, her killer legs aren't always enough to keep her from fashion mishaps.

They certainly weren't enough to save her from becoming a laughing stock in 2020, when Guilfoyle loudly shouted her speech at the remote Republican National Convention. The bizarre moment eventually became a mockery on social media, with people using #GuilfoyleChallenge to shout quotes from the speech at others. Since then, her fashion choices have been a recurring topic. With awkward cutouts and ill-fitting silhouettes, Guilfoyle struggles to achieve looks of understated elegance. For the occasions when she wears shorter hemlines with her legs on display, one would think the outfit would be undeniably chic, but in reality, whether a dress is short or long, some looks just don't work for her. There's no doubt that Guilfoyle has some impressive stems, but they're not miracle workers and can't always rescue her from outfit fails.