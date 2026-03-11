Jill Biden's New Memoir Title May Be A Sly Dig At Donald Trump

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides serving as both first and second lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden is also an educator and author of children's books, as well as two memoirs. While her first memoir centers around the early days of her relationship with her husband, Joe Biden, Jill's soon-to-be-published book deals with much more recent events. The title, "View from the East Wing," makes sense since it's about her perspective on life during Joe's presidency.

On another level, Jill may have also chosen this title to shade Donald Trump for his decision to demolish that section of the White House. "The irony is just too funny," proclaimed one poster on X, along with a photo of the building's current construction zone. "Americas last First Lady before the Eastwing got destroyed," noted another. Dig or not, the East Wing was a crucial workspace for Rosalynn Carter and other first ladies up to Melania Trump.

However, given Melania's frequent time away from Washington, D.C. during Donald's second term, Jill's really the final first lady to have a strong connection to that part of the building. Even so, Jill also spent her share of time offsite, and she didn't start revamping her office there until more than a year into Joe's presidential term. Although Jill hasn't commented on the demolition, one of her former staffers, Michael LaRosa, shared his thoughts. "It's heartbreaking, and I'm sentimental about it and sad," he informed The Hill soon after the teardown occurred in October.