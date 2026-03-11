Jill Biden's New Memoir Title May Be A Sly Dig At Donald Trump
Besides serving as both first and second lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden is also an educator and author of children's books, as well as two memoirs. While her first memoir centers around the early days of her relationship with her husband, Joe Biden, Jill's soon-to-be-published book deals with much more recent events. The title, "View from the East Wing," makes sense since it's about her perspective on life during Joe's presidency.
On another level, Jill may have also chosen this title to shade Donald Trump for his decision to demolish that section of the White House. "The irony is just too funny," proclaimed one poster on X, along with a photo of the building's current construction zone. "Americas last First Lady before the Eastwing got destroyed," noted another. Dig or not, the East Wing was a crucial workspace for Rosalynn Carter and other first ladies up to Melania Trump.
However, given Melania's frequent time away from Washington, D.C. during Donald's second term, Jill's really the final first lady to have a strong connection to that part of the building. Even so, Jill also spent her share of time offsite, and she didn't start revamping her office there until more than a year into Joe's presidential term. Although Jill hasn't commented on the demolition, one of her former staffers, Michael LaRosa, shared his thoughts. "It's heartbreaking, and I'm sentimental about it and sad," he informed The Hill soon after the teardown occurred in October.
Jill has much more to talk about than the Trumps
Jill Biden's "View from the East Wing" won't be available until June, so it's too early to know if the contents will include anything else that could be construed as a slight towards Donald Trump. However, Donald has shaded Jill much more overtly, so this could be her opportunity to get back at him. In late 2024, Donald used a photo of himself and Jill having a brutally honest chat to promote one of his many branded products. "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" Donald proclaimed in a Truth Social post at the time. Melania Trump might not escape scrutiny, either, since Jill's also made a few shady digs at Melania in the past.
In addition, although Jill had no words when Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election in July 2024, she will be dealing with this fraught time in her memoir, so Donald could make an appearance. Jill wasn't afraid to publicly denounce Donald during the heated campaign, so she may continue with those criticisms in her book.
Even so, based on her description of the contents, it sounds like Jill had no shortage of topics to write about in the book's 288 pages. While Donald's ego might protest, the majority of the memoir likely has little to do with him. "It was kind of cathartic for me to write it," Jill admitted to the Associated Press. "I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful — but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency."