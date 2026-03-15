Politicians Who Want Nothing To Do With Stephen Miller

Somehow, Stephen Miller's hairline is even more jarring than his personality. But, while the White House deputy chief of staff for policy's hair, or rather lack thereof, is certainly a stylist's nightmare, his personality troubles many in Washington, D.C. Miller is the mastermind behind some of the Trump administration's most eyebrow-raising policies, specifically when it comes to immigration. As the architect of their mass deportation efforts — he's the one who set the goal of 3,000 arrests per day — Miller's aggressive approach has irked not only Democrats, but Republicans as well.

In June 2025, Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize Miller's conduct, arguing, "This is not what we voted for." While reiterating her support for President Donald Trump, Gracia professed that Miller's deportation spree was "unacceptable and inhumane." The senator added that she was "deeply disappointed" by his actions. Garcia's post was a response to Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, who also publicly criticized Miller's conduct.

While agreeing that illegal immigrants with a history of criminal activity needed to be dealt with, Salazar pointed out that those already in the process of obtaining legal status or seeking asylum should get the chance to do so instead of being deported simply to fill Miller's lofty quotas. The Trump staffer has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism from both Republicans and Democrats alike, making him arguably one of the most unpopular people in Washington these days (no small feat).