Kevin Costner's Rumored Love Interests Since His Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

After Kevin Costner's tumultuous behind-the-scenes conflict with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, the financial failure of his passion project "Horizon: An American Saga," and his marriage to Christine Baumgartner crumbling, the veteran Hollywood star has certainly had something of a tragic downfall from fame. The actor has struggled to keep his professional reputation from souring, but things haven't been as dire on the romance front. When it comes to his love life, it appears Costner hasn't had nearly as much trouble rebounding.

While Costner and Baumgartner were married for nearly two decades, there were signs all along the way that their relationship was never going to last. Those signs proved true in May 2023, when Baumgartner filed for divorce. Their marriage officially came to an end when their messy and contentious divorce was finalized in February 2024. Since the highly public collapse of their romance, Costner has seemingly been tipping his toes in the dating pool again, and he's subsequently been romantically linked to quite a few different women over the few years he's been single.

Some of Costner's rumored romances appear to be fleeting chance encounters blown out of proportion by a hungry tabloid media cycle, including his brief interaction with Jennifer Lopez or his awards show hangout with Sharon Stone. There have been a few other instances of speculation that seem to hold more water, such as his giggly, cozy outing with Jewel or his alleged low-key fling with writer-producer Kelly Noonan Gores. Either way, it's clear Costner is one eligible bachelor with quite a few options when it comes to future flames.