Kevin Costner's Rumored Love Interests Since His Divorce From Christine Baumgartner
After Kevin Costner's tumultuous behind-the-scenes conflict with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, the financial failure of his passion project "Horizon: An American Saga," and his marriage to Christine Baumgartner crumbling, the veteran Hollywood star has certainly had something of a tragic downfall from fame. The actor has struggled to keep his professional reputation from souring, but things haven't been as dire on the romance front. When it comes to his love life, it appears Costner hasn't had nearly as much trouble rebounding.
While Costner and Baumgartner were married for nearly two decades, there were signs all along the way that their relationship was never going to last. Those signs proved true in May 2023, when Baumgartner filed for divorce. Their marriage officially came to an end when their messy and contentious divorce was finalized in February 2024. Since the highly public collapse of their romance, Costner has seemingly been tipping his toes in the dating pool again, and he's subsequently been romantically linked to quite a few different women over the few years he's been single.
Some of Costner's rumored romances appear to be fleeting chance encounters blown out of proportion by a hungry tabloid media cycle, including his brief interaction with Jennifer Lopez or his awards show hangout with Sharon Stone. There have been a few other instances of speculation that seem to hold more water, such as his giggly, cozy outing with Jewel or his alleged low-key fling with writer-producer Kelly Noonan Gores. Either way, it's clear Costner is one eligible bachelor with quite a few options when it comes to future flames.
Kevin Costner sparked romance rumors with Jewel after a trip to the Caribbean
In December 2023, in the midst of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner took a trip to billionaire Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island. During the lavish outing, Costner seemingly got close and cozy with singer-songwriter Jewel. The songstress shared snapshots of their island vacay, in which Jewel was there to raise money for her Inspiring Children Foundation, and Costner came along to lend support (and have her sit on his lap). A source at the time told TMZ that the pair were, in fact, a couple.
The two stars never confirmed they were anything more than friends. Jewel spoke with Elle in April 2024 and gushed about Costner, sharing, "He's a great person." She also reflected on the level of scrutiny their friendship had received in a few short months, explaining, "The public fascination is intense for sure." Costner addressed the speculation directly in June 2024, during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show": "Jewel and I are friends — we've never gone out." In fact, Costner said he was worried all the attention being paid to them might harm their connection. "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship," Costner shared. "Because that's what we have."
Sharon Stone got flirty with Kevin Costner at the Governors Awards
Sometimes, glamorous movie stars have undeniable magnetic chemistry, regardless of the nature of their actual relationship. This can lead to gossip and rumors. Sharon Stone experienced this when she was spotted spending time with Kevin Costner at the 15th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood in November 2024. The "Basic Instinct" actress and the "Yellowstone" star were reportedly spotted getting flirty at the black tie gala, and giving off some big-time vibes that everyone around them seemingly noticed. "They started off polite with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm," one onlooker told The Daily Mail at the time. "Who knows if they went home together or even exchanged numbers, but it certainly looks like they liked each other a lot."
Stone was one of the few stars to wade into the murky waters of Costner's messy divorce while it was playing out in every tabloid headline, and she came to his defense during the trying time. That said, she was all too happy to put her foot down and staunchly deny the reports when approached by a reporter for Extra in December 2024. "First of all, I'm not dating Kevin Costner," Stone emphatically declared. "I've known Kevin Costner for probably 30 years, and I think if we haven't dated so far, we're probably not going to."
Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez kicked the rumor mill into overdrive
One of the only divorces that seemed to occupy more front page real estate than Kevin Costner's split from Christine Baumgartner was Jennifer Lopez's high-profile breakup with Ben Affleck, which was absolutely packed with a slew of messy moments and drama. With both Costner and Lopez newly single, it's no surprise their chance encounter in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2024 caught people's attention. The pair were spotted chatting at Kemo Sabe, a bar and western wear store in the iconic resort town. That was enough to send many fans (and eager tabloid columnists) down the rabbit hole.
The thing is, the pair were both in Aspen with their respective families. Their encounter wasn't a planned meet-up. They happened to run into one another while on separate family vacations. A source claimed at the time (via OK! Magazine) that Costner decided to keep in touch with Lopez after their run-in. "After they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne," an unnamed source claimed, adding that they then started talking on a nearly daily basis. Neither Costner nor Lopez have commented on the rumors, and any speculation has since fizzled.
Kevin Costner rumored to be in 'grounding' romance with Kelly Noonan Gores
Moving out of the realm of wild speculation is Kevin Costner's reported romance with Kelly Noonan Gores. In August 2025, Us Weekly reported that the high-paid actor had been seeing the author/producer/documentarian — and ex-wife of billionaire Alec Gores — but that things hadn't yet gotten serious because of their time commitments and geographical location (they live around 90 miles apart in different areas of the California coast). That said, the sources claimed the pair had spent some quality time together in Aspen, Colorado, and things were still developing.
Later, in January 2026, Us Weekly spoke with other inside sources who opened up about Costner's burgeoning romance with Noonan. They said the pair have been keeping things "very private and casual." What does casual look like for two lavishly wealthy lovebirds? "They see each other when schedules allow, often spending time at his Santa Barbara estate," the source said. "They love dinners at home, walks on the beach, and quiet nights in." Given their significant 24-year age gap, it's not surprising Costner prefers to take things easy at home instead of going clubbing.
That said, rumors also began to swirl in March 2026 that Costner was spotted flirting with 29-year-old model Brooks Nader. TMZ ran photos of the pair chatting it up during a private party at the Wynn hotel and casino in Las Vegas. While the conversation seemed fairly intimate, even TMZ had to acknowledge there was no PDA between the pair. It seems this is another example of Costner not being able to even talk to a woman without it being spun into something salacious.